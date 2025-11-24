The Kansas City Chiefs pulled off a 23-20 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12 to keep their playoff hopes alive and well. With the team struggling to run the ball late in the season, it appears the front office is adding a former player who surpassed 1,100 yards of scrimmage back in 2022.

Reports indicate that the Chiefs are signing former Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce to the practice squad, according to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports. Pierce was released by Houston on November 20. After clearing waivers, he was free to sign with whichever team offered him.

“Sources: The Chiefs are signing former Texans RB Dameon Pierce. Pierce had over 1,100 yards as a rookie and also has experience as a returner. The 25-year-old will start on the practice squad.”

Since his rookie year in 2022, Pierce has slowly lost playing time in Houston, despite recording 1,104 yards of scrimmage that season. He joins the Chiefs with 1,674 rushing yards, 268 receiving yards, and nine total touchdowns (eight rushing) in his four years in the NFL.

With Isiah Pacheco out with a leg injury, the Chiefs have largely relied on veteran Kareem Hunt in the run game. Rookie rusher Brashard Smith has also seen some action, although it's been sporadic. It's unclear if Kansas City plans on activating Dameon Pierce to the active roster right away or if the plan is to keep him on the practice squad.

This story is currently developing, and more information will be published soon.