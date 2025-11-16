The Tennessee Titans are 1-9 on the season after falling 16-13 to the Houston Texans in Week 11. Although it was a close game, mistakes and mishaps seemingly played a big part in the team's fifth-straight loss. After the contest, defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons revealed how sick he is of the constant mistakes. Especially from the offensive line.

While talking with media members in the locker room, Simmons went on a passionate rant calling out the Titans' offensive line for its numerous false start penalties, according to Turron Davenport of ESPN. The 28-year-old defensive lineman clearly wants the offense to begin complementing the defense more often.

“Can't have that many false starts,” said Jeffery Simmons. “We need to be better. We can't keep saying the same thing, trying to sugarcoat it. For the media, for anybody. I've said it in the locker room, I've said it on the field. I'm tired of sugarcoating it. We need to be better. At the end of the day, we need to protect Cam [Ward] better. It's simple.

“At the end of the day, it's about complementary football. We have to play better team football,” Simmons continued. “Sometimes the offense will be playing good, sometimes the defense. But at the end of the day, how can we play good as a team [in all] three phases?… We had freakin' four false starts Friday. We playing at home. We shouldn't have that many false starts. Don't care. I'm tired of [hiding] feelings. I'm tired of losing.”

Jeffery Simmons said he's tired of sugar coating things and is sick of the #Titans not playing complimentary football. pic.twitter.com/ysYsbC5nnk — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 16, 2025

The Titans were flagged nine times against the Texans on Sunday. Eight of them were called on the offense, with five of those calls being false starts. Right tackle JC Latham drew the bulk of those penalties, as the officials flagged him on three separate occasions. One of which came just two seconds before a two-minute warning.

Jeffery Simmons and the Titans will have a chance to get back in the win column in Week 12 when they take on the Seattle Seahawks. That'll be an incredibly difficult matchup, though, as Seattle is playing as one of the best teams in the league right now.