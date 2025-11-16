Michigan football just took a comeback victory over Northwestern. Michigan is now 8-2 on the season, led by freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood. Now they will have another quarterback entering the room, as the grandson of Michigan legend Lloyd Carr will be joining the program.

According to Hayes Fawcett of Rivals, Tommy Carr has committed to Michigan. Carr is both the grandson of the legendary coach and the brother of Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr.

Tommy Carr was originally committed to play at Miami (OH), but was recently offered by Michigan, and chose to flip his commitment. He is a Mr. Football candidate who just went to the Division 1 regional final with Saline. Saline would lose to Detroit Cass Tech this past Friday night. Carr has been a two-year starter at Saline. He was the 29th-ranked quarterback nationally according to 247Sports, and the seventh-best player out of Michigan.

The Carr family has a long history at Michigan. Lloyd Carr began his career at Michigan as the defensive backs coach in 1980, working for Bo Schembechler. He would move to the defensive coordinator spot and would also stay on the staff when Gary Moeller took over in 1990. He worked for Moeller at Illinois in the late 1970s. When Moeller resigned due to off-field issues, Carr took over. At Michigan, he went 122-40, winning the Big Ten five times and the 1997 National Championship.

Tommy Carr's dad, Jason Carr, played at Michigan from 1992 through 1995, playing his final season as his father was the head coach. Still, Jason Carr played in just 20 total games and attempted just 23 passes. Tommy's brother, CJ, is currently the quarterback for Notre Dame. CJ Carr decided to attend Notre Dame, saying he wanted to “branch out.”

The newest Michigan Carr is expected to sit behind Underwood to begin with, but will also have to beat out four-star recruit Brad Smigiel to find the field. Michigan will be visiting Maryland this week, before hosting Ohio State to end the season.