The Texas football team got pushed around on Saturday. Texas dropped a 35-10 game to the Georgia Bulldogs. It was a tough loss for Texas, as the squad lost a pivotal SEC game.

Following the tough loss, Texas took a huge dip in the latest Associated Press Top 25 college football poll. The Longhorns dropped seven spots, to no. 17.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian was disappointed following the Georgia loss. His squad allowed 21 points in the fourth quarter, without being able to muster a point.

“Disappointing, because it was a pretty good game for three quarters, but it was not a good game in the fourth quarter, at least not for us,” Sarkisian said, per ESPN. “The challenge for us now is, we've got a two-week season in front of us. We got to get off the mat. We have to go and compete. We got to go and find a way to win two ballgames. We will see what happens.”

Texas dropped to 7-3 on the season following the loss. The squad also lost games this year to Ohio State and Florida.

Texas football struggled to score against Georgia

Article Continues Below

Texas football struggled to find the end zone against Georgia. Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning, who entered the season with high expectations on him from fans, finished with 251 passing yards. He threw a touchdown and had an interception.

The Longhorns also suffered a tough blow, when they failed to recover a Georgia onside kick in the fourth quarter. It was at a key moment when Georgia had just scored a touchdown.

“We did not break on the ball, and that is on us as coaches,” Sarkisian said. “We got to do a better job at getting our players [to understand] situational football. We go attack the ball; we have an opportunity for a great field position situation. I would not say that they lost composure. I think we lost some focus, we lost some intensity in the fourth quarter.”

Sarkisian said his team couldn't get out of its own way.

“We had a pretty good first drive,” Sarkisian said. “We had another pretty good drive, but then the interception in the red zone. We dropped some passes, we dropped some throws, we had some holding penalties. We had some self-inflected wounds in there. We had a really good plan, but we were not able to stack it all together to make it all work.”

Texas next plays Arkansas on Saturday.