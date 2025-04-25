Shedeur Sanders is the talk of the town after not being selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback held a draft party in what looked like a glamorous private room. Unfortunately, NFL fans aren't impressed and clowned Sanders for the extravagant draft party.

The 23-year-old quarterback allegedly built a unique draft room at his house (possibly his father Deion Sanders' house). He, along with his father, other family members, and friends, attended the party that was seen throughout the first round.

Shedeur Sanders might drop out of the first round after building an entire draft room in his house pic.twitter.com/fYic7HpwqU — Mikey O’ver (@MikeyOver1) April 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

NFL fans just couldn't get on board with Shedeur Sanders' draft party. Considering he has yet to play a professional game, or even be selected for that matter, many took the opportunity to clown the former Colorado star.

“This in itself proves that Shedeur Sanders needs to grow up. You are nothing until you have proven otherwise. You have never stepped foot on an NFL campus, you are owed NOTHING. This goes for every single sport,” said one individual.

This person claimed, “Every kid entering the draft should be humble, that includes Deion's kid. Save the flashy s*** for another day. It's one thing to be confident, they all should be, but it's another thing [to be] extra like this.”

“Have we ever seen custom draft rooms for prospects not selected in the 1st round?” Asked another user.

Another individual explained, “‘This shouldn't have happened' – Idk man… 32 picks went by and they didn't see legendary or perfect. Time to start asking for honesty from the inner circle.”

“This is why Shedeur Sanders dropped out of the first round,” claims one person.

Despite falling out of the first round, reports claim that many teams still view Shedeur Sanders as the second-best quarterback in the class behind former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward.

Sanders' strength is his accuracy, as he was one, if not the most accurate, passer in college football last season. However, NFL teams seemingly question his arm strength and athleticism.

Shedeur Sanders ended the 2024-25 campaign leading the Big 12 Conference in passing yards (4,134) and passing touchdowns (37) while recording just 10 interceptions. He also led the nation with a 74.0% completion percentage.