The sports world was buzzing as Shedeur Sanders surprisingly slipped in the 2025 NFL Draft. Many expected Sanders to be one of the top picks, alongside his teammate Travis Hunter, a Heisman-winning two-way standout. Regarded as one of the best quarterbacks in the draft, Sanders was in close competition with Miami's Cam Ward as the top choice for teams looking to turn their fortunes around.

Sanders' potential as a first-round pick was based on the amazing things that he did both at Colorado but also at Jackson State, where he started his college career. Deion Sanders also boldly proclaimed what his prediction of the fate of his starting quarterback and son was: a top-five pick.

“He will be a top 5 pick. Where yo son going? Lololol I got time today. Lololol,” Sanders said in an exchange with another X user in May 2024.

Many believed Sanders might fall to the late first round and potentially be picked by the Pittsburgh Steelers. With their current quarterback situation, Sanders could compete for the starting role and find himself in a solid position to push for a playoff spot in the competitive AFC North, which includes Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, Joe Burrow and the Bengals, and the always unpredictable Browns who have also been linked to the former Colorado Buffaloes star.

Reality set in for the Sanders family during Thursday night's three-hour draft proceedings. Neither the Steelers nor the Giants, who had been linked to Sanders, selected him. Instead, the Giants traded back and picked Jaxon Dart. The perceived snub sparked plenty of discussion on social media. Sanders responded to the situation in a video shared by his father, Deion Sanders, from their draft party in Texas.

“We all didn't expect this, of course,” Shedeur Sanders said disappointingly. “But, I feel like with God, anything's possible, everything's possible. I don't feel like this happened, you know, for no reason.”

There’s a case to be made that Shedeur Sanders wasn’t the top quarterback in the draft, but a first-round selection wouldn’t have been surprising. At Jackson State, he led his team to back-to-back SWAC Championships and Celebration Bowl appearances.

At Colorado, he helped the team secure nine wins in his second year and a bowl game appearance. Despite playing behind a struggling offensive line that gave him little time in the pocket, Sanders consistently displayed his talent and ability to make plays, a skill set that clearly translates to the NFL. That's why his draft slide was perplexing.

Many people tried to put it into perspective, suggesting that the attention he received was due to his high profile and connection to Deion Sanders, a media lightning rod in his own right, which ultimately worked against him. The conversation isn't farfetched, although other causes likely played a factor in his draft slide. But, I left the draft with a different feeling.

I get the prestige of being a first-round NFL Draft pick, but I think being selected in the second round might actually work out better for him. This way, he could land on a team that's a better situation for him to showcase his talents and build the early portion of his career.

He could land in a rebuilding team like the Cleveland Browns. While the Browns are in a rebuild phase, they have key pieces on both offense and defense to contend for a playoff spot. With Deshaun Watson’s future uncertain following his ruptured right Achilles tendon, Sanders could step in as their quarterback of the future and carve out his own chapter in the Sanders legacy.

But still, the Saints and the Cowboys hold the 8th and 11th picks, respectively, in the 2nd round of the draft. Many of the teams above and below them already have established quarterbacks and are likely looking to use their picks to fortify other portions of their team.

The Cowboys might be a compelling choice, considering Jerry Jones's admiration for Deion Sanders and the fluctuating opinions on Dak Prescott from both the media and Dallas fans. Alternatively, Sanders could compete with Derek Carr for the starting quarterback role with the Saints, a battle he has a strong chance of winning.

I don’t think it’s necessarily a bad thing that Shedeur Sanders slid to the second round of the NFL draft. While being a first-round pick comes with prestige and the perception that a team sees you as their future, the ultimate goal is just to make it to the league. Sure, it might bruise his ego a bit not to be a first-round pick, but what really matters is what he does once he’s there.

If Sanders lands with the right team, he could exceed expectations, contribute immediately, and prove to everyone that he should have been a first-round talent. His time at both Jackson State and Colorado already showcased his abilities, and now it’s about taking that talent to the next level. Sometimes, it’s not about where you’re drafted but how you perform once you get the opportunity.

Whether it's with the Browns or a team like the Saints or Cowboys, Sanders has the opportunity to prove the doubters wrong and turn into a productive player. It can be further fuel to the fire, as living up to the legacy of his father is certainly motivation enough.