The New York Giants turned heads on Thursday after trading back into the first round of the NFL Draft to pick quarterback Jaxson Dart. Although many believed that Shedeur Sanders might be the pick, the former Colorado Buffaloes star remains available entering Day 2. NFL Network's Peter Schrager shared why he believes New York picked Dart over Sanders.

During a segment on “NFL on ESPN,” Schrager claims that he believes the Giants simply view the former Ole Miss quarterback as the “better” prospect.

“I think they saw him as a better quarterback prospect.”

@PSchrags on the Giants drafting Jaxson Dart 👀 pic.twitter.com/1YpU9rrB2M — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Dart, who will turn 22 in May, played one year at USC before transferring to Ole Miss in 2022. Once with the Rebels, Dart served as the team's starting quarterback for three seasons. He brings plenty of experience to the table, even though he's likely to sit his first season with the Giants. He ended last season leading the SEC in passing yards (4,279) while recording 29 passing touchdowns and six interceptions. He also led the SEC with a completion percentage of 69.3%.

As for Sanders, he was one of the best quarterbacks in the Big 12 Conference. He's most known for his accuracy as a thrower, but there is speculation about his arm strength and athleticism. The former Colorado quarterback ended the 2024-25 campaign leading the Big 12 Conference in passing yards (4,134) and passing touchdowns (37). His 74.0% completion percentage was the highest, not only in his conference, but in the nation at the FBS level.

Both prospects had amazing final years in college, but the Giants seemingly preferred Dart over Sanders. After selecting Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter with the No. 3 overall pick, New York traded back up to pick No. 25 with the Houston Texans. The full details of the trade had the Giants sending a 2025 second-round pick (34th overall), its third-round selection (99th), and a 2026 third-rounder to Houston. Meanwhile, the Texans only gave up pick No. 25.