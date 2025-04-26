Three rounds of the NFL Draft have now come and gone, and the biggest story is undoubtedly the fact that Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is still on the board. Sanders was mocked as a first-rounder throughout the draft process and was even a potential top-five pick during the college football season last fall but he is now on the wrong end of the biggest draft slide in recent history.

Everyone is trying to rationalize the decision by the NFL as a whole and figure out how Sanders, who was rated as a top 20-to-30 prospect by almost everyone, could still be available after 102 picks despite playing the most valuable position in football.

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, who was picked No. 2 overall in 2012, blasted NFL executives for letting Sanders fall all the way to day three.

Shedeur Sanders didn’t need to be humbled. His confidence shouldn’t offend your insecurities. His play showed that he should not have fallen out of the first 3 rounds of the NFL Draft.@OuttaPocketRG3 #NFLDraft2025 #NFL #RG3 #outtapocket #ShedeurSanders #GG3 pic.twitter.com/kLn9JzmQDt — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Shedeur Sanders should not have fallen outside the first three rounds of the NFL Draft,” Griffin III said. “There's a lot of people out there that are saying he needed to be humbled. Shedeur Sanders didn't need to be humbled. He is already humble. His confidence should not shake you or make you uncomfortable.”

Sanders slid out of the first round, which you could have justified based on his tape, especially after only two quarterbacks were taken on Thursday night in Cam Ward and Jaxson Dart. However, Sanders not hearing his name on Friday night — while Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe and Dillon Gabriel were all picked — is a tough one to explain.

Sanders was one of the best quarterbacks in college football last season. The entire time, it seemed like a two-man race between him and Ward for the top quarterback in this draft. However, NFL teams have made their stance loud and clear. They strongly disagree.

Now, Sanders will wait to hear his name called on day three. The Pittsburgh Steelers are still in the market for a quarterback, and teams like the Raiders, Rams and Dolphins could all be looking for someone to come in and fill a backup role. No matter where Sanders ends up, his slide will be the biggest story coming out of this draft.