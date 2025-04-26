Many fans glued to the NFL Draft continued to watch Shedeur Sanders drop. The Colorado football star went from projected top pick, to undrafted through three rounds.

How is Sanders feeling? Especially amid his highly scrutinized draft fall?

Sanders broke his silence as teams passed him deep into round three. The Buffaloes star didn't vent, however. He fired a five-word message via his X account.

“Thank you GOD for EVERYTHING,” Sanders posted online.

Sanders shared a video after his night one fall. That reel featured its own strong message.

“I don't feel like this happened for no reason. All this is, of course, fuel to the fire,” Sanders said.

Now, he's clearly trying to stay in faith. Despite teams stunningly bypassing him.

Quarterbacks taken over Colorado's Shedeur Sanders in NFL Draft

Sanders started to lose his grip on the top pick as the draft drew close. Cam Ward surfaced as the surefire top pick to the Tennessee Titans. The AFC South franchise launched the draft by taking the Miami Hurricanes star.

But along came shocker after shocker for teams seeking a QB. Especially those linked as a possibility for Sanders.

The New York Giants chose Jaxson Dart over Sanders after trading back into the first round. New York grabbed the Ole Miss star at No. 25. But the fall for Sanders didn't stop from there.

Tyler Shough landed with the New Orleans Saints in the second round. The Louisville star was the lone QB taken that round.

Seattle arrived as the next to pass on Sanders. The Seahawks chose Jalen Milroe out of Alabama over Sanders instead. The NFC West franchise nabbed the Crimson Tide dual threat at No. 92.

The Browns were presented a new opportunity to end Sanders' fall two picks later. But Cleveland chose Oregon's Dillon Gabriel 94th overall. Again leaving Sanders on the draft board. Sanders now heads to the draft's final day awaiting his call from an NFL team.