Colorado football is reeling. The Buffaloes got blown out once again on Saturday, losing to Arizona by a 52-17 score. Colorado football struggled all day on defense, and allowed 38 points in the first half alone.

Following the game, Colorado football coach Deion Sanders did something unprecedented. Sanders didn't allow any of his players to speak to the press. He instead took the microphone to defend his program.

“Don't attack the coordinators. Come at me. Don't attack the players. Come at me,” Sanders said postgame, per ESPN.

Sanders' team appeared undisciplined in many aspects. Colorado committed 14 penalties in the game, and had five turnovers. Coach Sanders doesn't believe however that his team has given up.

“I know a quitter when I see one. I haven't seen that,” Sanders said.

Colorado is now 3-6 on the season, with a 1-5 Big 12 conference record. This is Sanders' third season at the school. He is in danger of posting his second losing season during his tenure.

Colorado football is trying now to salvage a bad season

The Buffaloes have lost back-to-back games in blowouts. Coach Sanders has struggled this year to find the right playmakers, to jumpstart their offense. Colorado football lost Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter off last year's nine-win team.

“I don't doubt me. Let's get that straight: I. Don't. Doubt. Me,” Coach Sanders said postgame.

The Buffaloes did have one bright spot in their blowout loss to Arizona Saturday. Freshman quarterback Julian Lewis threw a touchdown pass in the game, after entering the contest in relief. Lewis is a highly-touted prospect who came to Colorado after originally committing to USC.

Lewis led the Buffaloes in passing yards against Arizona, with 121 on the day. It will be interesting to see if the young gunslinger wins the starting job from Kaidon Salter, who threw for just 49 yards.

Colorado next plays West Virginia on Saturday. West Virginia is coming off a big win over Houston. The loser of that game Saturday will be ensured of a losing record this season.