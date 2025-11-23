The Clemson football team has had a tough season, but the Tigers got a win on Saturday over Furman. Following the game, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney opened up about his freshman quarterback, Chris Denson.

Denson finished the Furman game with 22 passing yards and a touchdown. He also led Clemson in rushing, with 106 rushing yards and another score. The Tigers defeated Furman, 45-10.

“Really get Denson in some significant time was also… you know, and I just thought he was… I mean, that’s what he does in practice, that’s what we’ve seen,” Swinney said, per Rubbing the Rock. “He showed up really well, but he’s developed. He’s had a great spring and summer. Again, there’s been a lot of growth, both you don’t see. That’s gonna pay dividends. I’m really proud of him.”

Denson was the first Clemson quarterback to run for more than 100 yards in a game, since Trevor Lawrence in 2019. The quarterback averaged 17.7 yards per rushing attempt, the outlet reported.

“I think they told me that’s the most since 1947 by a quarterback,” Swinney said. “He was 4 for 4 and had a nice touchdown pass on the RPO there that was awesome.”

Clemson football is now 6-5 on the season.

Clemson has reached bowl eligibility

The Tigers have struggled through most of the season. Clemson stumbled out to a 3-5 start to the year. The squad has won three games in a row, over Florida State, Louisville and Furman.

While the team is going to a bowl game, Swinney is excited for the future of his team. Clemson was picked to contend for an ACC title this season, but it hasn't worked out. The Tigers also made the College Football Playoff in 2024, but won't be returning this year.

Swinney is looking ahead to 2026.

“It should be a fun spring,” Swinney said. “Him (Denson) and… we got a couple good signees about to roll in here in a couple weeks that we’re really excited about.”

Clemson football plays South Carolina on Saturday, in the team's final regular season game.