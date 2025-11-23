The Texas Longhorns were certainly eyeing for a comeback, and they needed a rebound performance after last week’s draining 35-10 loss to Georgia, and they delivered one in emphatic fashion.

Texas secured a 52-37 win over Arkansas in Week 13, though the matchup was far tighter than the final score suggested. For most of the first half, the Razorbacks pushed Texas to the edge before Steve Sarkisian’s team erupted out of halftime.

After the game, Sarkisian made it clear he wasn’t taking Arkansas lightly and admitted he entered the matchup wary of the Razorbacks despite their struggles and was genuinely proud of how his team handled the challenge.

“We knew how dangerous this team was, and what could happen to you is you stare at the record. That's not a 2-8 team (now 2-9). That's a team that's a hell of a lot better than that,” Sarkisian explained.

His point carried weight as Arkansas had previously lost to Tennessee and Texas A&M by just three points each, and gave LSU one of the toughest fights, however, they lost by one point after the final whistle. The team continues to boast one of the nation’s most dangerous offenses, giving formidable challenges to opponents.

Meanwhile, Texas exploded for 21 points in the third quarter, flipping a tense rivalry battle into a comfortable advantage. The offensive resurgence was especially encouraging after Arch Manning and the Longhorns looked exhausted against Georgia.

Manning responded with one of the best games of his young career, throwing for 389 yards and six touchdowns while adding both a rushing and receiving score.

The 52 points scored were the program’s most against Arkansas since the teams first met in 1894. It also marked just the second meeting between the rivals since Texas joined the SEC.

Next up, No. 17 Texas (7-3) heads into a massive regular-season finale against undefeated No. 3 Texas A&M. While a College Football Playoff berth still appears unlikely due to the crowded top of the rankings, a win over the Aggies would give Sarkisian’s team a powerful closing statement and a chance to reshape postseason expectations heading into December.