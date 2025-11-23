Garrett Nussmeier’s last walk into Tiger Stadium did not come with a helmet in his hand. It came with eyes welling up, as the longtime LSU Tigers quarterback took in one more Saturday night in Death Valley, then wrapped his arms around his family and coaches during his Senior Night introduction.

The moment landed harder because everyone in the building knew why he was not in uniform. An abdominal injury has sidelined Nussmeier, and interim coach Frank Wilson ruled him out days ago, saying simply that he wanted to play but physically could not.

LSU crowd shows Garrett Nussmeier some love during his final time being introduced in Death Valley 💜🥲 pic.twitter.com/NNxuvAXmyE — Baton Rouge Boot Krewe Media (@BatonRougeBKM) November 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

For a fifth-year senior who waited behind Jayden Daniels and then finally got his shot, it is a brutal way for a Tiger Stadium story to end. He redshirted, sat through coaching changes, and still chose to stay in Baton Rouge. Nussmeier entered the night with 1,927 passing yards and 12 touchdowns to five interceptions this season, steadying an LSU offense that had been searching for answers after a rocky start.

Instead, LSU turned to freshman quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr. against a Western Kentucky Hilltoppers team still chasing a Conference USA title. Van Buren completed 18 of 30 passes for 147 yards, one touchdown, and one interception as the Tigers scratched out a 10-3 lead late in the third quarter, leaning on short throws to Zavion Thomas and Trey’Dez Green plus tough yards from running back Harlem Berry.

Teammates lined up behind him during the ceremony, taking in the moment with him. It was not the fireworks show LSU fans once imagined for Nussmeier’s final night in Baton Rouge. For a player who never ducked competition, that appreciation may end up meaning even more.