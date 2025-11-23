Georgia Tech football controlled its own destiny on Saturday in Atlanta. Beating Pittsburgh would send the Atlantic Coast Conference's top-ranked team into the ACC title game.

But Yellow Jackets fans watched a pick six by Pitt swing the momentum — and ultimately leaving fans in shambles.

Pitt took down the nation's No. 16 team 42-28 in shaking up the ACC title race once again. Georgia Tech put up a valiant effort, but never truly recovered from that Braylan Lovelace 100-yard interception return.

Lovelace's pick six broke up a brief rally on the Yellow Jackets' side. Ja'Kyrian Turner put GT out of its misery — by rumbling for a 56-yard touchdown run.

Still, Georgia Tech's letdown loss sparked lots of fan reactions. One fan was shocked by the early 28-0 Pitt lead while one more called it a “yikes” performance by the Yellow Jackets. Even Atlanta sports anchor Luke Hetrick couldn't believe what unfolded.

Now, the loss creates a new, complicated scenario ahead of Dec. 6.

Pitt re-enters ACC title picture with Georgia Tech upset

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.
Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Panthers' first-ever ACC title hopes are alive and kicking after upsetting GT.

The Miami Hurricanes pull up next Saturday — also the highest rated ACC team in the College Football Playoff rankings. Is Pitt now the one facing the “win-and-in” scenario?

The Panthers join SMU and Virginia as the last one-loss representatives in ACC play. The Mustangs are 6-1 in conference games ahead of their West Coast trip to Cal next Saturday to end the regular season. Virginia Tech is all who's left for UVA for the regular season slate — and the Hokies are simply playing for next year.

Pitt eliminates the Hurricanes from a title conference spot with a Saturday victory. The Panthers will root for Cal and Virginia Tech in this scenario — as a loss from one or the other gets them into the December contest.

Meanwhile for the Yellow Jackets, a win over rival Georgia only hands them Peach State bragging rights. A victory does nothing as its a non-conference showdown. GT needs two of the three between Pitt, Virginia or SMU to lose in order to miraculously get in versus Miami. The Yellow Jackets could also land a rematch with the Panthers if the Hokies and Golden Bears pull off upsets while Pitt beats the ‘Canes.