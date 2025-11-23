Georgia Tech football controlled its own destiny on Saturday in Atlanta. Beating Pittsburgh would send the Atlantic Coast Conference's top-ranked team into the ACC title game.

But Yellow Jackets fans watched a pick six by Pitt swing the momentum — and ultimately leaving fans in shambles.

Pitt took down the nation's No. 16 team 42-28 in shaking up the ACC title race once again. Georgia Tech put up a valiant effort, but never truly recovered from that Braylan Lovelace 100-yard interception return.

Lovelace's pick six broke up a brief rally on the Yellow Jackets' side. Ja'Kyrian Turner put GT out of its misery — by rumbling for a 56-yard touchdown run.

.@Jakyrian_Turner with the 56-yard TD‼️ 19 rushes, 190 yards in the game‼️ 📺 ESPN Pitt 42, Georgia Tech 28 pic.twitter.com/XyVpjhK3Hv — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) November 23, 2025

Still, Georgia Tech's letdown loss sparked lots of fan reactions. One fan was shocked by the early 28-0 Pitt lead while one more called it a “yikes” performance by the Yellow Jackets. Even Atlanta sports anchor Luke Hetrick couldn't believe what unfolded.

Can't understate the turn of events. Bobby Dodd was rocking. The defense got a big stop. Offense was moving. Worst thing that could've happened to Georgia Tech at this point. https://t.co/iJfQlgfm5G — Luke Hetrick (@LHSportsTV) November 23, 2025

Now, the loss creates a new, complicated scenario ahead of Dec. 6.

Pitt re-enters ACC title picture with Georgia Tech upset

Article Continues Below

The Panthers' first-ever ACC title hopes are alive and kicking after upsetting GT.

The Miami Hurricanes pull up next Saturday — also the highest rated ACC team in the College Football Playoff rankings. Is Pitt now the one facing the “win-and-in” scenario?

The Panthers join SMU and Virginia as the last one-loss representatives in ACC play. The Mustangs are 6-1 in conference games ahead of their West Coast trip to Cal next Saturday to end the regular season. Virginia Tech is all who's left for UVA for the regular season slate — and the Hokies are simply playing for next year.

Pitt eliminates the Hurricanes from a title conference spot with a Saturday victory. The Panthers will root for Cal and Virginia Tech in this scenario — as a loss from one or the other gets them into the December contest.

Meanwhile for the Yellow Jackets, a win over rival Georgia only hands them Peach State bragging rights. A victory does nothing as its a non-conference showdown. GT needs two of the three between Pitt, Virginia or SMU to lose in order to miraculously get in versus Miami. The Yellow Jackets could also land a rematch with the Panthers if the Hokies and Golden Bears pull off upsets while Pitt beats the ‘Canes.