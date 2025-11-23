Fresh off a historic performance in Vanderbilt Commodores' dominant 45-17 win over Kentucky, their star field general, Diego Pavia, made it clear that his attention isn’t solely on the present.

After breaking the program’s single-game passing record, Pavia used his postgame spotlight to publicly support the Commodores’ push to flip five-star quarterback Jared Curtis from Georgia.

Curtis, a Nashville Christian standout and one of the nation’s top signal callers in the 2025 class, has been heavily rumored in recent weeks as a potential flip target for Vanderbilt.

With national signing day approaching on December 4, the Commodores’ pursuit has intensified, especially with Curtis having recently taken an official visit to campus. Pavia has even reportedly stepped into a mentorship role, hoping to influence the local star’s decision. When asked about Vanderbilt’s efforts to bring Curtis home, Pavia didn’t hold back in his praise.

“I think Jared (Curtis) is the next big thing here, and so I hope to keep him here in Nashville. I think he's a talent. When I watched him, his arm is crazy. Reminds me kind of (Patrick) Mahomes and stuff,” Pavia said.

The comparisons highlight just how strongly Pavia believes Vanderbilt’s future could be shaped by adding Curtis to the roster. And given how the current star played against Kentucky, racking up 496 total yards and six total touchdowns, his endorsement carries weight.

Meanwhile, the broader context around Curtis makes the situation even more compelling. Georgia remains confident it can keep the five-star quarterback in its class, but ongoing buzz, a growing relationship with Pavia, and his Nashville roots have fueled speculation that a flip is possible.

With the regular season winding down and Vanderbilt preparing for a high-powered SEC matchup against Tennessee, with potential College Football Playoff implications, the program’s momentum is undeniable, with Pavia creating high buzz in the Heisman conversation.

And as signing day approaches, all eyes will remain on Jared Curtis and whether Pavia’s belief, Vanderbilt’s push, and a hometown connection are enough to spark one of the biggest recruiting twists of the cycle.