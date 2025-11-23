Chris Klieman went off during the postgame press conference after the Kansas State Wildcats' 51-47 loss to the No. 12 Utah Utes on Saturday night.

Going into the matchup, Kansas State had a 5-5 record on the season. They needed one more win to secure bowl eligibility, an achievement they can be proud of following a brutal campaign.

However, they had a setback as they took on a potent Utes squad. Despite trading blows throughout the course of the game, the Wildcats couldn't hold off their opponents down the stretch in the biggest moments of the game.

Klieman reflected on the loss after the contest, per reporter Max Olsen. He mentioned the critics' calls of seeing the team not bring committed or wanting new leadership, irking the head coach.

“I've heard I've cashed it in, the players have cashed it in, we need to get new leadership here, new players, new coaches. I gotta be honest with you, I'm tired of it,” Klieman said.

“I've given my friggin ass life for this place for 7 years. I've given everything for 7 years. And I think I deserve a little bit of respect.”

How Chris Klieman, Kansas State performed against Utah

Chris Klieman and the Kansas State Wildcats stay in the mix for bowl eligibility despite the loss to Utah. However, next week will be win or go home when it comes to their chances.

The Wildcats had a great first half, outscoring the Utes 31-21 throughout the first 30 minutes of play. However, they were unable to maintain control of the contest as they gave up 30 points in the second half, including 16 in the fourth quarter.

Avery Johnson did not have the most impactful performance for Kansas State in the matchup. He completed 12 passes out of 23 attempts for 102 yards and a touchdown and an interception.

Joe Jackson shined as the Wildcats' best attacker on the ground. He led the rushing attack with 24 carries for 293 yards and three touchdowns. Antonio Martin came next with five rushes for 89 yards and a touchdown, while Johnson added 12 carries for 72 yards and a score.

Only two players recorded multiple catches in the receiving game. Jaron Tibbs led the unit with six receptions for 45 yards, while Garrett Oakley caught four passes for 33 yards and a touchdown.

Kansas State fell to a 5-6 record on the season, including a 4-4 display in Big 12 Play. They hold the eighth spot of the conference standings, being above the Iowa State Cyclones and TCU Horned Frogs while trailing the Arizona Wildcats and Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Wildcats will fight for bowl eligibility in their regular-season finale, being at home. They host the Colorado Buffaloes on Nov. 29.