Steve Sarkisian revealed the crucial need that the No. 17 Texas Longhorns have to obtain for College Football Playoff consideration after beating the Arkansas Razorbacks 52-37 on Saturday evening.

The Longhorns had a 7-3 record going into the matchup. They originally had high expectations as the top-ranked squad in the country before losses have changed their trajectory. They have secured bowl eligibility but will look to obtain a bowl game with a high status.

Texas persevered in its matchup against Arkansas, coming through in the second half to secure the home win. Sarkisian reflected on the win after the game, per reporter Evan Vieth. He made it clear that the squad will have a chance at CFP eligibility if they can lock in for the end of the regular season.

“In reality, the best way we can impress anybody is by going and winning next Friday night,” Sarkisian said.

How Steve Sarkisian, Texas performed against Arkansas

Steve Sarkisian knows that Texas is still in the mix for CFP contention despite the losses they've sustained. Their win over Arkansas in Week 13 will prove to be crucial as they near the end of the regular season.

Article Continues Below

Both teams traded blows throughout the course of the game. Texas led 14-6 after the first quarter and 24-20 at halftime. Despite Arkansas' efforts to keep the score close, the Longhorns boomed in the second half by outscoring the Razorbacks 28-17 in the last 30 minutes of regulation.

Arch Manning had himself a great evening, torching the Razorbacks through the air. He completed 18 passes out of 30 attempts for 389 yards and four touchdowns while adding two rushes for five yards and a score himself. He also earned a four-yard touchdown reception.

Quintrevion Wisner led the Longhorns' run game with 15 carries for 67 yards. Four players earned 70 or more receiving yards each. Parker Livingstone led the way with two receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown. Emmett Mosley V came next with four catches for 81 yards, Ryan Wingo had six receptions for 81 yards, while DeAndre Moore Jr. caught three touchdown passes for 74 yards.

Texas improved to an 8-3 record on the season, including a 5-2 display in SEC Play. They hold the fifth spot of the conference standings, being above the Oklahoma Sooners and Vanderbilt Commodores while trailing the Alabama Crimson Tide and Ole Miss Rebels.

The No. 17 Longhorns will look forward to their next matchup, remaining at home for their regular-season finale. They host the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies on Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET.