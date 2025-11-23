The Oregon football program got another big win on Saturday. No. 7 Oregon beat No. 15 USC 42-27 in another impressive game by QB Dante Moore. But despite getting the win, Oregon's head coach had mixed feelings about Saturday's game.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning was both proud and disappointed with his team after beating USC.

“That was a fun one tonight. Our crowd again was unbelievable, great atmosphere there,” Lanning told local media in an opening statement after the game, per Jackson Moore of 247 Sports. “I'm really proud we were able to go do that in that environment with our seniors. There's some moments when you're sitting in that game and you're frustrated because you know we're not performing to the best of our abilities. It was a great challenge. Their team is obviously very explosive on offense.”

Moore went 22-of-30 for 257 passing yards with two touchdowns and in interception. Both of his touchdown passes came on big plays to tight end Kenyon Sadiq.

While Lanning was pleased with the atmosphere, he was not happy with how many penalties the Ducks committed.

“Disappointed in general in our lack of composure at times,” Lanning added. “I thought obviously we were penalized in this game, gave up 130 yards of penalties. Some of them made sense and some of them maybe didn't. But ultimately there's certainly some we can go clean up and attack. And we gotta be better on third down defensively. They had some moments there. But I thought defense showed up big there at the end of the game to get a stop. I thought they were big there at the end of the half for us to be able to control the momentum late and get the ball back.”

Lanning also added that Oregon didn't do enough coming out of halftime. However, the Ducks took over in the fourth quarter and still secured a victory.

The Ducks will need to play a clean game next week if they want to end the regular season with a win.

Next up for Oregon is a road trip to Washington on November 29th at 3:30PM ET.