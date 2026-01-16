The college football transfer portal window will officially close on Friday. However, some players around the nation are entering the portal at the last minute. One of which, shockingly enough, is Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah.

Mensah, who will be a redshirt junior in the 2026-27 season, informed Duke that he is entering the transfer portal despite re-signing with the program in December, according to Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer of CBS Sports. The Blue Devils will have to find a new starting quarterback for next year.

“Duke star QB Darian Mensah has now informed the Blue Devils that he plans to enter the transfer portal, sources tell me and Chris Hummer for CBS Sports.”

Article Continues Below

It was initially reported that Mensah signed a two-year, $8 million deal back on December 19. At the time of the signing, he appeared to be ecstatic to return to Duke for his junior year. But now, nearly a month later, Mensah is packing his bags for a new opportunity elsewhere.

Darian Mensah proved to be a difference-maker in his lone season at Duke. He stepped up as a star quarterback under head coach Manny Diaz and recorded a career year. Mensah finished the 2025-26 campaign with 3,973 passing yards (career-high, led ACC) and 34 touchdown passes (career-high, led ACC) while completing 66.8% of his pass attempts.

As of now, it is unclear which program Mensah will sign with. However, he will likely be viewed as one of the top quarterbacks available in the transfer portal. Any team in the nation that needs a talented quarterback is bound to look his way in the coming days.