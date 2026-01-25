Darian Mensah entered the transfer portal pretty much in the last minute, shortly after agreeing to a two-year, $8 million NIL deal with the Duke Blue Devils. Since then, the University has filed a lawsuit against Mensah to keep him at the school. New rumors suggest that the resolution of this entire scenario could be swift.

Reports indicate that the soon-to-be junior quarterback and the Duke football program are talking and trying to find a resolution outside of the courtroom, according to Chris Hummer and Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. In fact, both parties seemingly feel optimistic that a resolution will be found before the scheduled court date on January 29.

“The Blue Devils and Mensah's camp continue to communicate as of Sunday morning and are working to find a resolution to the issue outside of the courtroom, sources tell CBS Sports. Nothing is done, but there is some optimism a resolution could be found before the two sides are scheduled to be back in court on Jan. 29 for a preliminary injunction hearing.”

While the negotiations continue, Mensha is not allowed to enroll, play football, or sign a new NIL deal with another school until January 29. So, Mensah's team is seemingly working hard to find common ground with Duke so that the star quarterback can move forward with or without the Blue Devils. The Miami Hurricanes are said to be the favorite landing spot if Mensah does transfer.

Darian Mensah's situation is similar to that of Demond Williams and the Washington Huskies. Williams also decided to enter the transfer portal almost immediately after signing a new NIL deal with the Huskies. However, the program filed a lawsuit, and Williams eventually agreed to remain with Washington.

However it plays out, Mensah is viewed as one of the more talented quarterbacks in college football for next season. He ended the 2025-26 campaign with 3,973 passing yards and 34 touchdowns through the air, which both led the ACC. Mensah also finished with a career-high 66.8% completion percentage.