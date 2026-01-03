Husky Nation, breathe a sigh of relief. The future of Washington football is staying right where he belongs. According to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, star quarterback Demond Williams Jr. has agreed to a new deal to return to the Washington Huskies for the 2026 season.

In an era where the transfer portal turns college football rosters into a revolving door, locking down one of the nation's most electric signal-callers is a massive win for head coach Jedd Fisch and his staff.

Williams isn't just coming back; he’s returning as a legitimate Heisman Trophy contender. The sophomore sensation was a highlight reel waiting to happen throughout the 2025 campaign, accounting for 32 total touchdowns through the air and on the ground. He finished the season as the Big Ten’s leader in total offense, racking up 3,676 combined yards.

If you watched the Huskies’ 38-10 rout of the Boise State Broncos in the LA Bowl, you saw exactly why the hype train is leaving the station. Williams earned Offensive MVP honors in that game, dissecting the defense with surgical precision while showcasing the dual-threat ability that makes defensive coordinators lose sleep.

His 2025 stat line was nothing short of elite. Williams completed 69.5% of his passes for 3,065 yards and 25 touchdowns against just eight interceptions. He added another dimension with his legs, rushing for 611 yards and six scores. That versatility anchored a Washington offense that found its stride late in the season, giving fans plenty of reason to be optimistic about a potential College Football Playoff push in 2026.

The good news didn't stop at quarterback, either. Offensive tackle Drew Azzopardi and defensive tackle Elinneus Davis also reaffirmed their commitment to the program, signaling that the culture in Montlake is strong.

With Williams back under center, the Huskies aren't just looking to compete in the Big Ten next year; they’re looking to take over.