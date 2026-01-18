Over a week after initially announcing the move, former Florida quarterback DJ Lagway officially signed with Baylor from the college football transfer portal on Thursday. Redshirt freshman receiver DeBraun Hampton, his old high school teammate, is now following him to Texas.

Hampton quietly entered the transfer portal earlier in the week and committed to the Bears on Saturday, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported. Lagway and Hampton both spent the duration of their prep careers at Willis High School in Willis, Texas, roughly two hours away from Baylor's campus in Waco, Texas.

Unlike Lagway, Hampton was not a highly-rated recruit coming out of high school and did not record a single stat at Florida. He only appeared in two games for the Gators, according to their official website, in the 2024 Gasparilla Bowl and the 2025 season opener against Long Island. Hampton has yet to record a catch at the college football level.

Hampton walked on to the Florida football team in 2024 before being awarded a scholarship ahead of the 2025 season. It is unclear if Hampton will be on scholarship at Baylor. The 5-foot-10 wideout was rated as a zero-star recruit by the 247 Sports transfer rankings.

DJ Lagway, DeBraun Hampton leave Florida for Baylor

By transferring to Baylor, Lagway and Hampton are returning to their roots in a Texas-style offense. The system will give both players more opportunities than they have had in the last two years at Florida.

While neither player lived up to their expectations in Gainesville, Lagway and Hampton both thrived in Texas-style offensive systems. Baylor's offense has consistently produced one of the nation's top passers in its air-raid system, potentially allowing Lagway to reach his initial five-star potential.

Lagway is penciled in as Baylor's starting quarterback in 2026, but Hampton will be forced to fight his way up the depth chart. The budding sophomore will potentially have a wide-open room to work in, with the Bears set to lose leading receivers Josh Cameron, Michael Trigg and Ashtyn Hawkins in 2026.