One of the biggest quarterbacks in the transfer portal was DJ Lagway, who was committed to Baylor but was still taking visits elsewhere. One of the most notable was the fact that he still took a visit to Ole Miss. It was a massive win for the Bears to secure Lagway's commitment, but after the Trinidad Chambliss ruling, Ole Miss became interested in his services.

CBS Sports college football reporter Matt Zenitz reported that despite Lagway visiting and looking at Ole Miss, he is expected to remain committed to Baylor. Ole Miss has money and is in desperate need of a quarterback after Chambliss is not eligible next year, but they will have to keep searching, with Lagway remaining at Baylor.

Lagway is a Texas native and a former five-star recruit in the 2024 recruiting class. He has shown flashes at the college level, but has not been able to put it together fully. Lagway has dealt with injury issues, too, which have stunted his development in college football. Still, he has the physical tools, standing at 6-feet-3 and weighing 247 pounds, that will make any college coach take a chance on him.

Over two seasons in Gainesville, Lagway has 4,179 passing yards, 28 passing touchdowns, and 23 interceptions, with a 62% completion rate. He has also run for one touchdown during that time.

The fact that Lagway is headed to Baylor cements his place as the highest-rated commit that the Bears have ever had. Family ties also played a role, as Lagway’s father, Derek Lagway Sr., played running back for the Bears from 1997 to 2001.

Lagway also addressed speculation that he was headed elsewhere or looking at other teams, saying he is 100% committed to Baylor despite the reports.

“Everything has been hectic,” Lagway said. “I don’t know where people are getting stuff at in the beginning, but yes, I am committed to Baylor.”

This is a massive win for the Bears because Baylor struggled this past season and needed anything to spark the 2026 season. They lose Sawyer Robertson due to his eligibility, and after finishing 5-7, Dave Aranda enters 2026 on the hot seat.