Despite Florida's 1-2 start to the season, Gators legend Tim Tebow believes there are positives to take away from the team's performance. Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, Tebow praised how Billy Napier's squad battled in their road loss to LSU, especially with true freshman quarterback DJ Lagway making his first SEC start.

He noted that the Gators' five turnovers, all interceptions, doomed them, but insisted the defense showed enough grit to keep the game close. For Tebow, the message is clear: ”There's actually a lot to be encouraged about… but you're just not going to win with five turnovers.”

Encouragement may be needed now more than ever, as the Gators are facing another major obstacle heading into Week 4. According to ESPN's Mark Schlabach, Florida could be down three of its top defensive linemen for Saturday's primetime clash with No. 4 Miami.

Caleb Banks (foot) has already been ruled out after undergoing surgery. Michai Boireau didn't travel with the team due to an undisclosed injury, and George Gumbs Jr., who has 10 tackles in three games, is listed as unlikely to play despite making the trip.

With three potential starters sidelined, backups Brendan Bett, Brien Taylor Jr., and Jamari Lyons are expected to shoulder heavier workloads. Napier expressed cautious optimism, praising the group's young depth while acknowledging the challenge of replacing proven contributors.

The timing couldn't be worse. Florida is entering the second leg of a daunting four-game gauntlet against top-10 opponents: Miami, followed by Texas and Texas A&M after a bye week.

The Hurricanes, meanwhile, are rolling at 3-0 under Mario Cristobal, having already beaten Notre Dame and USF. With the Gators' defense depleted and their offense still prone to costly mistakes, the matchup at Hard Rock Stadium feels like a potential tipping point for their season.

To make matters more complicated, Florida will also be without associate head coach and running backs coach Jabbar Juluke, who is serving a three-game suspension after a pregame altercation with LSU staffers in Week 3.

His absence stretches into this critical stretch, leaving Napier without one of his top assistants just as the team looks for stability. Juluke's role in developing young talent, including standout Jadan Baugh, makes the suspension even more impactful.

The Gators are battered, shorthanded, and facing a juggernaut on the road. If they want to salvage their season, this is the moment where Napier's leadership and Tebow's message of encouragement must translate into results.