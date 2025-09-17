The University of Florida Gators football program is dealing with another early-season blow, as a key member of the Gators coaching staff has been suspended following a heated pregame incident. Associate head coach and running backs coach Jabbar Juluke received a three-game suspension after a sideline altercation before the team's Week 3 loss to the LSU Tigers.

CBS Sports's Matt Zenitz took to his X (formerly known as Twitter), announcing that Juluke had been suspended for his role in the incident and included a graphic with a strong message from SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey addressing the decision.

“Jabbar Juluke’s conduct during the pregame altercation reflects behavior that is unacceptable and not aligned with the standards of the Southeastern Conference.”

Sankey continued by emphasizing the responsibility coaches have during emotionally charged moments on game day.

Article Continues Below

“Coaches are expected to be leaders and to de-escalate tense situations, and that did not happen in this circumstance. This suspension is appropriate, and any future misconduct by Jabbar Juluke will result in more severe disciplinary action.”

The suspension of Juluke comes at a crucial point in the Florida football schedule. The running backs coach will miss upcoming matchups vs. the No. 4 Miami Hurricanes, at the No. 8 Texas Longhorns, and at the No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies. With the Gators football program already off to a 1-2 start, the absence of a key play-caller and motivator adds serious pressure on head coach Billy Napier.

Juluke’s impact stretches beyond the locker room. In the 2025 college football season, Jadan Baugh has stepped into a more prominent role and made a noticeable impact in the loss to the Tigers. He totaled 10 carries for 46 rushing yards and caught seven passes for 59 yards, with an 87-yard receiving touchdown wiped out by a holding penalty. Reports suggest Baugh could have been even more involved in the game plan. His development under Juluke has been significant, earning him spots on both the Doak Walker and Paul Hornung Award Watch Lists. The absence of the Gators running backs coach now leaves a major void in offensive planning just as Florida enters its most challenging stretch of the season.