The New York Jets and Cleveland Browns meet for a Week 10 battle at MetLife Stadium. Both teams had the luxury of a bye in Week 9.

The Jets won their first game of the season against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8 but decided to have a fire sale ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline. The Jets traded away Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams in shocking fashion. New York received a bunch of first-round draft picks and will aim to load up with a younger team in the future.

The rest of the 2025-26 season will look rough without those two stars leading the defense.

Moving on to Week 10, the Jets are hoping to see Garrett Wilson back on the field against the Browns. Wilson was limited in practice on Wednesday. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor was a full participant. Both have been dealing with knee injuries.

Justin Fields returned to action in the win over the Bengals. If the Jets can continue to play at that rate, then they could sneak a few more wins in before the season ends. With Breece Hall remaining on the team, the offense has weapons and a few winnable games on the scheudle against the Browns this week, the Miami Dolphins, and the New Orleans Saints.

“Our guys are working. We're going to continue to work and I'm going to stand by that statement — I want this to be a team that the fans are proud of. Don't let go of the rope and continue to watch us work” pic.twitter.com/LU6hvrMUdD — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 5, 2025

Garrett Wilson has 36 receptions for 395 yards and four touchdowns on the season. He was playing very well before his knee injury. He last played in London against the Denver Broncos in a game they almost won. Despite all the losses, the Jets have lost some games they could have easily won against very good teams, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, Broncos, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.