The 2025 World Series reached historic viewership levels as Game 7 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays drew a combined 51.0 million viewers across the United States, Canada, and Japan, the league announced on Wednesday. It was the largest audience for a Major League Baseball game since the 1991 World Series between the Minnesota Twins and Atlanta Braves.

Los Angeles secured a 5–4, 11-inning victory at Toronto’s Rogers Centre, completing a comeback from a 3–2 series deficit. The seven-game Fall Classic averaged 34.0 million viewers across the three countries, the biggest global audience for a World Series since 1992 and a 19% increase from 2024.

In the United States, the series averaged 16.1 million viewers across FOX, FOX Deportes, Univision (Game 1), FOX Sports App, and FOX One, the most-watched World Series in the U.S. since 2017. Game 7 peaked at 33 million viewers on FOX around 11:45 p.m. ET, the network’s most-watched World Series broadcast since 2017. The under-17 demographic grew by 11% year-over-year, making this the most-viewed Fall Classic among young fans since 2017.

In Canada, where the Blue Jays were appearing in their first World Series since 1993, Game 7 attracted an average of 11.6 million viewers on Sportsnet and TVA Sports. At its peak, the broadcast reached 14 million viewers, with more than 18.5 million Canadians, nearly half the country, tuning in for at least part of the game. The finale became the most-watched English-language television broadcast in Canada outside of the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics, setting a new record for Rogers-owned Sportsnet. Across the entire series, the Canadian average was 8.1 million viewers.

Article Continues Below

In Japan, interest surged thanks to Dodgers stars Shohei Ohtani and World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Game 7 averaged 12.0 million viewers on NHK-BS, after Game 6’s record 13.1 million audience on NHK-G, the highest-ever World Series viewership on a single Japanese network. Despite early morning local start times, Japan averaged 9.7 million viewers for the series, contributing to the largest international audience in World Series history.

Combined U.S. and Canadian audiences reached 24.3 million, the most since 2016 and a 46% jump from last year. This year's Fall Classic was broadcast in 203 countries and territories through 44 media partners in 16 languages, featuring 13 international players from eight nations, including Canada, Japan, the Dominican Republic, and Venezuela.

Beyond record ratings, the Game 7 spectacle delivered a dramatic finish. Los Angeles erased a late deficit, tied the game in the ninth on Miguel Rojas’ home run, and won the title with Will Smith’s 11th-inning homer. Running on zero days’ rest, Yamamoto induced a game-ending double play, giving the Dodgers their first back-to-back World Series titles since the 1998–2000 New York Yankees.