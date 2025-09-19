Despite entering the 2025 college football season with a top-15 ranking, a loss to LSU dropped Florida to just 1-2 and out of the top 25 after three games. While the early results have been discouraging, former Gators star Tim Tebow remains positive on Billy Napier's team.

Regardless of the result, the Florida football legend believes the team still looked good on the road against LSU. The Gators suffered a 20-10 loss, but Tebow admired how well they did in many aspects in DJ Lagway's first career start in a conference road game.

“I actually think that there's a lot,” Tebow said on ‘The Rich Eisen Show.' “People won't fully understand this, but there's a lot to actually be encouraged about if you actually watch the All-22 and the coaches' tape. You go to Death Valley at night against one of the top teams in the country and, for a lot of areas, you match them stride for stride, and in some areas, you outperformed them.”

Florida committed five turnovers in the loss, all Lagway interceptions, which Tebow noted is patently unacceptable. But aside from that unmistakable dark mark, he still liked what he saw on film.

“But you're just not going to win with five turnovers. I don't care what level. When you lose five turnovers to — I believe, one — you're not going to win. When your defense really shuts them to 10 points but your offense gives them another 10, it's too hard to win, especially in the SEC at night.”

Billy Napier leads Florida into another tough matchup

If Florida football fans were hoping that their team would get a reset week to retool itself, it will not come in Week 4. The Gators remain on the road and face another top-five team in Week 4, when they take on No. 4 Miami at Hard Rock Stadium.

The matchup is Florida's second of a brutal four-game stretch, all against top-10 teams. Once they leave Coral Gables, the Gators get a bye before facing No. 8 Texas in Week 6 and No. 10 Texas A&M the following week.

Unlike Florida, Miami is off to a scorching hot start to the 2025 college football season. The Hurricanes kicked off their season with a win over then-No. 6-ranked Notre Dame and have since beaten No. 18 USF. The Bulls picked up their ranking after upsetting the Gators in Week 2, but could not hold a candle to Mario Cristobal's new-look Miami squad.