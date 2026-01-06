Florida football is moving into a new era, as Jon Sumrall is taking over the program. The Gators will also need to replace DJ Lagway at quarterback, who has entered the College Football Transfer Portal. There have been rumors of a former Georgia Tech quarterback joining the Gators, and now those have proven to be true.

Former Georgia Tech quarterback Aaron Philo will be joining Florida next season, according to Matt Zenitz of CBSSports.

Philo played high school football at Prince Avenue Christian School in Bogart, Florida, breaking the Georgia state record for passing yards, which had been held by Trevor Lawrence. He was a three-star recruit out of high school and decided to join Georgia Tech. In his two seasons, he has passed for 938 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Further, he has run for 95 yards and a touchdown.

Article Continues Below

This year, he made his first start of his career, facing Gardner-Webb in place of Haynes King. He completed 21 of 28 passes for 373 yards and a touchdown. He also threw one interception. Philo also took a redshirt year in his career. Therefore, he still has three years of eligibility left.

Philo will also be reunited with Buster Faulkner, who is the former Georgia Tech offensive coordinator. Faulkner joined Georgia Tech ahead of the 2023 season as the offensive coordinator after spending three seasons working in the SEC at Georgia. With the Yellow Jackets, he recruited Philo while also turning Haynes King into a top quarterback in the conference.

This is not the first former Yellow Jacket joining his old OC at Florida. Wide receiver Bailey Stockton will also be heading to Florida. They also brought in a kicker from Sumrall's former team at Tulane, adding Patrick Durkin. Florida is also hoping to keep adding in the portal while looking to improve on their 4-8 record from 2025.