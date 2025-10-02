Miami (FL) football traveled down memory lane on social media, likely to get under Florida State's skin. The Hurricanes posted their past highlight wins against their in-state rival — all helping fuel the Week 6 tilt in Tallahassee.

Time will tell if another “wide right or left” moment happens at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. But both the ‘Canes and Seminoles bring hefty intrigue into the latest chapter to their storied rivalry.

This time Tommy Castellanos is leading FSU's offense. Miami brings its own College Football Transfer Portal quarterback in Carson Beck, who gets to taste this matchup for the first time too.

Between both QBs, it's Beck who gains the advantage on the offensive side. Here's why in looking at the fatal flaw the No. 3 ranked Hurricanes must exploit down in Tallahassee.

Miami, Carson Beck can exploit this Florida State flaw

Beck, surprisingly, hasn't generated much offensive explosion in the 305 region. Miami has become the opposite of the Cam Ward-led Hurricanes of 2024 — winning off defense and trench play.

Except Beck's presence and offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson hand the ‘Canes an advantage against this defense for this reason.

The Seminoles are struggling with generating heat off their pass rush. Florida State insider for 247Sports Brendan Sonnone revealed the ‘Noles rank last in this rare category: Time to Pass Allowed — reaching opposing QBs at a rate of only 3.13 seconds.

Virginia especially exploited FSU's lack of consistent heat last Friday in Charlottesville. Chandler Morris distributed the ball out quick while also taking advantage of over-pursuing and lack of outside contain by the edge rushers. Morris took two sacks, but both came on secondary blitzes by Ashlynd Barker.

Look for head coach Mario Cristobal, Dawson and Beck to find ways at attacking the pass rush. Leading to this potential game plan.

Miami attacks Florida State with this mix

Dawson will get Beck to spread the ball around to Malachi Toney, CJ Daniels, Keelan Marion and the Miami receivers. He won't deviate away from his Air Raid approach.

But don't be shocked if the offensive coordinator hits FSU with the Wildcat look.

Here's why: We trace back to the subpar play of the FSU ends and overall pass rush. Morris found ease and openings into the end zone on his own QB keepers.

Beck is obviously more pocket passer than runner. Running back Mark Fletcher Jr. plays an integral role here — as Dawson may use him on the unorthodox side.

Miami will likely sprinkle elements of Virginia's plan of attack with its system to put the Seminoles on their heels. Dawson, Cristobal and “The U” are going to test a ‘Noles defense that lacked field discipline, proper alignment and inconsistent tackling from last week. And it starts by going after the edges.