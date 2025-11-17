The Buffalo Bills took down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 44-32 Week 11 shootout. However, wide receiver Keon Coleman didn't play a role in the victory.

Instead, he was made a healthy inactive after missing a team meeting. After the game, Coleman acknowledged his DNP while noting he needs to be better, via Sal Capaccio of WGR 550.

“Just [have] to be better,” Coleman said continually.

“I knew that,” Coleman said about earning a DNP. “S**t, you can't keep doing… you can't make those kind of mistakes.”

Article Continues Below

In Coleman's absence, Tyrell Shavers led Buffalo's receiving attack with four receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown. The Bills relied on quarterback Josh Allen to lead the way, as he had both three passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns. However they got it done, Buffalo will take the win.

However, the Bills will be expecting more from Coleman moving forward. The Buccaneers are a team with real playoff hopes. To bench him for a game of that magnitude shows how serious Buffalo took his offense.

But when he does return to the field, the Bills will be expecting a bit more production as well. Heading into Week 11, he had caught 32 passes for 330 yards and three touchdowns. In an offense lacking a true alpha WR1, Buffalo is counting on Coleman to take on a larger role in the offense.

That won't happen if the receiver gets on board with the franchise the Bills are building. Team meetings must be attended and respected. If not, things could get even worse than being forced to miss a single game.