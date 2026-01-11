The Ohio State football team is looking to rebuild for 2026, after losing in the Cotton Bowl to Miami. Ohio State is getting the commitment of transfer safety Earl Little Jr., per On3. Little previously played at Florida State and Alabama.

Little is likely to get plenty of snaps for Ohio State in 2026.

“After a quiet start to his collegiate career, Little exploded onto the scene during the 2025 season with the Seminoles. Starting 11 of 12 games, he led Florida State in tackles with 76 and proved to be a magnet for the football, recording a team-high four interceptions. He also recorded two tackles for loss, two passes defended and two forced fumbles,” Patrick Murphy wrote for 247 Sports.

Ohio State football is adding plenty of other talent from the transfer portal this offseason. That includes tight end Mason Williams, who is transferring in from Ohio.

The Buckeyes made the College Football Playoff in 2024 and 2025, including winning the national championship in 2024.

Ohio State has a lot to replace for 2026

The Buckeyes are losing a top talent in the defensive backfield. Caleb Downs is departing the school for the NFL Draft. That leaves a void in the secondary, that Ohio State hopes can be filled by Little.

“Little's ability to play both deep safety and the hybrid linebacker/safety role makes him an ideal fit for Matt Patricia's defensive scheme, which demands versatility,” Murphy added.

The Buckeyes are expected to have a strong offense again in 2026. Julian Sayin is eligible to return, as is star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. Time will tell if Ohio State can keep their stars together, and make another run to the CFP.

Ohio State spent most of the 2025 season as the top ranked team in the country. The Buckeyes had a heartbreaking end to the season, losing in the Big Ten championship to Indiana. The team then lost in the CFP quarterfinals to Miami.

Ohio State's 2026 football schedule includes a rematch with Texas. Ohio State defeated Texas to open the 2025 season.