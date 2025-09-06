At the moment, the Florida State football team is performing exactly as expected. Coming off a Week 1 upset of the Alabama Crimson Tide at home, the Seminoles are hosting East Texas A&M in another non-conference matchup Saturday. So far, so good for the Florida State offensive attack. Florida State football signal caller Tommy Castellanos is building off his big game last weekend with an outstanding performance so far today. College football insider Ari Wasserman called Castellanos' first quarter “purely electric” on X (formerly Twitter).

Although Castellanos is now “only” 7-for-10 on the afternoon, it's for 230 yards and three touchdowns. So, not a bad afternoon at the office for the former Boston College starter. The new Florida State football starting quarterback has only run the ball four times for seven yards, but his legs haven't been needed to this point. Running back Gavin Sawchuk has run for two scores and 35 yards on eight carries so far. He's also caught a 53-yard touchdown pass. However, the biggest star of the afternoon so far might be wide receiver Duce Robinson. The former USC wideout has five catches for 173 yards and two touchdowns so far. Will the Noles clinch an undefeated start Saturday?

Florida State football looks to start 2025 season 2-0

A dream 2023 season for the Florida State football program was followed by a nightmarish 2024. If the current results hold, the Florida State football team will start this season 2-0. At the moment, basically everything has gone perfect in Tallahassee. This is in large part to a very experience offense loaded with transfers. That includes Castellanos, Sawchuk and Robinson. The Castellanos-Robinson connection was on full display during an explosive opening quarter according to On3's Pete Nakos on X.

Sawchuk and senior Roydell Williams, another transfer, are the lead backs. Robinson and Squirrel White, formerly at Tennessee, are two of the starting receivers. Castellanos, from Boston College, is yet another offseason pickup. The majority of the starting offensive line as well. Can these transfers help the Florida State football team rise above even the highs of 2023? If so, this could be the start of something special in Tallahassee.