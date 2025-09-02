After a nightmare 2-10 2024 season, the Florida State football program still faced a ton of questions entering 2025. This past Saturday's season opener versus the Alabama Crimson Tide was a chance to answer those questions. The Seminoles did that and more, upsetting eighth-ranked Alabama 31-17 at home. After the victory, Florida State football fans rushed the field in celebration. Because of that, the Seminoles were fined $50,000 by the ACC, according to college football insider Brett McMurphy on X (formerly Twitter).

“Florida State fined $50,000 by ACC for fans rushing field after Alabama win,” posted McMurphy on Monday evening.

It was a first for the Florida State football program, as they were the inaugural recipients of the ACC fine after the policy was put into place before this season. It's safe to say that the Seminoles probably don't mind paying the fine though. The season opening win was exactly what Florida State football head coach Mike Norvell and his staff needed. After the highs of the 2023 season, last season was maddening, to say the least. However, behind the steady play of new starting quarterback Tommy Castellanos, the Noles came out on top. Can they maintain this momentum over the course of this season?

Florida State football starts off 2025 season with massive win

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell reacts after a play against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium.
Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Norvell's team has a couple of easier weeks ahead of them. Two more non-conference games against East Texas A&M and Kent State, also at home, occupy the Florida State football team's time ahead of their ACC opener. The conference slate starts with a trip to Virginia, followed by home games versus long-time rival Miami and against Pittsburgh. If the Seminoles are bowl eligible by the time the season-ending rivalry matchup versus Florida rolls around, then 2025 will have been a success.

Of course, the goal of Norvell and his team is to be better than that. If they can reach the highs of 2023, then the Florida State football program would happily take it. However, Castellanos and his teammates are sure to want more than that. The new starting signal caller came to the Florida State football team with plenty of ACC starting experience. Will it serve him well as he leads the Seminoles into the rest of this upcoming campaign?

More NCAA Football News
North Carolina Tar Heels running back Caleb Hood (4) is tackled by Charlotte 49ers linebacker Cam Burden (8) in the third quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium.
Caleb Hood scores first touchdown of Bill Belichick North Carolina eraLorenzo J Reyna ·
Army Black Knights head coach Jeff Monken speaks to officials during the first half against the Tarleton State Texans at Michie Stadium.
Army HC Jeff Monken’s classy response to Larry Pickett’s heroic actionsRichard Pereira ·
Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) walks off the field after 34-17 win at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, August 30, 2025.
Michigan football’s Sherrone Moore makes hilarious Bryce Underwood request after debutZachary Weinberger ·
Tennessee defensive lineman Caleb Herring (31) dances in celebration after the Aflac Kickoff Game between the Volunteers and Syracuse held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on August 30, 2025.
Tennessee flips 4-star recruit from SEC rivalLorenzo J Reyna ·
Nov 9, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; UCF Knights head coach Gus Malzahn looks on against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils.
Florida State football’s Guz Malzahn on offensive coordinator dutiesZachary Weinberger ·
Tulane Green Wave head coach Jon Sumrall runs out the tunnel with defensive end Gerrod Henderson (10) and safety Tavare Smith (13) against Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Yulman Stadium.
How Tulane took control of Group of Five CFP race after Week 1Chris Dodson ·