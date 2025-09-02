After a nightmare 2-10 2024 season, the Florida State football program still faced a ton of questions entering 2025. This past Saturday's season opener versus the Alabama Crimson Tide was a chance to answer those questions. The Seminoles did that and more, upsetting eighth-ranked Alabama 31-17 at home. After the victory, Florida State football fans rushed the field in celebration. Because of that, the Seminoles were fined $50,000 by the ACC, according to college football insider Brett McMurphy on X (formerly Twitter).

“Florida State fined $50,000 by ACC for fans rushing field after Alabama win,” posted McMurphy on Monday evening.

It was a first for the Florida State football program, as they were the inaugural recipients of the ACC fine after the policy was put into place before this season. It's safe to say that the Seminoles probably don't mind paying the fine though. The season opening win was exactly what Florida State football head coach Mike Norvell and his staff needed. After the highs of the 2023 season, last season was maddening, to say the least. However, behind the steady play of new starting quarterback Tommy Castellanos, the Noles came out on top. Can they maintain this momentum over the course of this season?

Florida State football starts off 2025 season with massive win

Norvell's team has a couple of easier weeks ahead of them. Two more non-conference games against East Texas A&M and Kent State, also at home, occupy the Florida State football team's time ahead of their ACC opener. The conference slate starts with a trip to Virginia, followed by home games versus long-time rival Miami and against Pittsburgh. If the Seminoles are bowl eligible by the time the season-ending rivalry matchup versus Florida rolls around, then 2025 will have been a success.

Of course, the goal of Norvell and his team is to be better than that. If they can reach the highs of 2023, then the Florida State football program would happily take it. However, Castellanos and his teammates are sure to want more than that. The new starting signal caller came to the Florida State football team with plenty of ACC starting experience. Will it serve him well as he leads the Seminoles into the rest of this upcoming campaign?