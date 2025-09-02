On Saturday, the Florida State football program picked up its biggest win in a while with a home victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide in surprisingly dominant fashion. After Alabama got out to a quick 7-0, Florida State went onto score the next 24 unanswered points, and ultimately cruised to a comfortable 31-17 victory over the team that controversially took their spot in the 2023 playoff.

With this being the case, Florida State put the world on notice and was rightfully vaulted into the top 25 of the country when the newest AP Poll came out on Tuesday afternoon.

In the poll, Florida State was ranked all the way up at 14th, seven spots ahead of Alabama, who dropped 13 spots from 8th all the way down to 21st in the country.

It's been a roller coaster of a last few years for head coach Mike Norvell and the Seminoles, who went undefeated during the 2023 season and won their conference championship, only to have the selection committee leave them out of the playoff on account of their quarterback getting hurt at the end of the season.

Last year, Florida State football suffered through one of its worst seasons in program history, finishing the year at 2-10 and casting doubt if they would ever reclaim their heights as a national powerhouse.

However, it sure seems like they are now ready to do so under the leadership of Norvell and quarterback Thomas Castellanos, who backed up every word of the trash talk he had leveled at Alabama throughout the offseason with a virtuoso performance on Saturday afternoon.

Florida State will now get ready for a couple of (seemingly) easier home games against East Texas A&M and Kent State before they begin conference play the following week. The game against East Texas A&M is slated for Saturday at 12:00 PM ET.