Arizona State’s Nov. 28 Territorial Cup matchup carried emotional weight even before kickoff. The rivalry had a nostalgic twist, too, as Sun Devils fans welcomed home one of their own. Cam Skattebo, which ASU proudly calls “Skatt,” returned to Tempe for the first time since his college career ended.

The atmosphere inside Mountain America Stadium surged when his face hit the video boards. Fans instantly mirrored Skattebo’s trademark game-day antics, shaking their heads and playfully poking their tongues toward the cameras in a stadium-wide tribute.

Moments later, the spotlight found Skattebo himself on the field, cruising on a scooter with his injured ankle propped up, toward the student section, cheering them up and pumping players. He was hyping the interaction with the crowd, which was going bonkers to see their star's return.

Cam Skattebo scoots toward the ASU student section, and the crowd goes absolutely crazy.@FOX10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/8ujBdJMYOs — Blake Niemann (@Blakes_Take2) November 29, 2025

Coming off a standout 2023 season at ASU, Skattebo entered the NFL as a rookie with the New York Giants, where his early pro success was cut short after suffering a devastating ankle injury in Week 8 that sidelined him for the second half of the team's campaign.

ASU also shared a personal message from their honorary captain, giving fans a pregame rallying cry straight from the field’s edge, Skattebo delivered an unfiltered burst of excitement in the clip.

“What's up everybody, Skatt in the building man, you know it's rivalry week and we in town for Devils. let's go baby, let's go” ASU posted his selfie video from the sideline before the game on their X account, formerly Twitter.

However, Sun Devils fans’ initial fervor gave way to somber silence. Arizona State (8-4, 6-3 Big 12) stumbled in their finale, falling 23-7 to Arizona (9-3, 6-3 Big 12) in a game where the Wildcats controlled the pace and drained critical time off the clock in the second half.

Still, the night was more than a scoreline; it celebrated careers, reunions, and a bond that’s bigger than one rivalry loss. Arizona State now waits on its postseason bowl assignment, ready to carry a new identity into December.