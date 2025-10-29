The 2025 season has been incredibly painful for the New York Giants. Not only did the Giants lose to a division rival in Week 9, but they lost rookie Cam Skattebo for the season. Now it appears that Skattebo's injury situation is even worse than it appeared on Sunday.

Skattebo suffered more than one brutal injury during Sunday's loss to the Eagles, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

In addition to his ugly ankle injury, Skattebo was also dealt a fibula fracture and a deltoid ligament fracture.

Skattebo had surgery right away on Sunday to close the wound, and it was reportedly a success. Now the rehab process can begin and the Giants hope to have Skattebo back for the team's offseason program in the spring.

Rapoport added that Skattebo's injury has a four-to-six month recovery window. That means, even on the long end, the rookie running back should be ready to roll for OTAs and minicamp in 2026.

Hopefully Skattebo can pick up right where he left off during his sophomore season.

Giants offense now devastated by multiple season-ending injuries

Skattebo's injury could not have come at a worse time for the Giants.

New York's offense changed once Skattebo became an established starter. The rookie logged 101 carries for 410 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He also contributed 24 receptions for 207 receiving yards and two touchdowns through the air.

The Giants can lean on Tyrone Tracy Jr. with Skattebo out, but their offense will certainly be less dangerous.

New York was already without superstar receiver Malik Nabers, who suffered season-ending ACL and meniscus injuries earlier this month.

Now the Giants are down their two best offensive weapons heading into the back half of the 2025 season.

That puts New York into an interesting position, especially considering Jaxson Dart is in his rookie year. Perhaps the Giants attempt to make a trade to add talent in a desperate attempt to rescue their season. Or they could try to stick out the rest of the season with what they've already got.

Either way, big changes could be coming to New York this offseason if the Giants cannot put together some more wins.

Next up for the Giants is a Week 9 matchup against the 49ers.