The No. 5 Georgia football team has a big matchup against No. 10 Texas in Week 12. Georgia has just one loss this season and Texas has two, so this is a pivotal matchup of SEC teams both ranked in the top-10.

Georgia's only loss came against Alabama, and since then, Kirby Smart's team has won five in a row, including a win over Ole Miss, 43-35.

Quarterback Gunner Stockton has thrown for 2,040 yards with 15 touchdowns this season as he has become a quality replacement for Carson Beck, who left and went to Miami in the transfer portal.

Arch Manning has found his footing after a bit of a slow start, and Texas needs this game in order to try and keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive.

Nonetheless, everybody knows Stockton has played well and will need to against Texas. But, the biggest x-factor is not the Bulldogs quarterback, but running back Nate Frazier.

Georgia needs a big game from Nate Frazier

This season, the Georgia rushing attack has 197.2 yards per game, good for 44th in the nation. Nate Frazier has led the way with 575 yards and three touchdowns on 101 carries, and Chauncey Bowens is second with 474 yards and six scores on 86 carries.

Frazier and Bowens have both been used quite often, but the last game against Mississippi State showed Frazier's potential at its finest.

Smart raved about Frazier's performance as well, and the Georgia head coach had some strong praise for him, via Kelsey Kramer of AtoZSports.

“He’s been awesome. He works really hard. He and Chauncey both share the load. I think they cheer for each other,” Smart said. “Outside, they’re all worried about which back’s in, and we love both those kids. “… Nate had a great day, man. What a great day he had, and he was deserving. But let’s give credit, too, to Oscar Delp and Monroe and Earnest and Micah and Drew. Oh, my gosh. Juan and Donnie. Like, they blocked those plays up now. He was in the secondary quick, and that’s elite blocking.”

Article Continues Below

He had 12 carries for 181 yards and a score, marking his first game with a touchdown since Week 2 against Austin Peay. It also marked his first 100-yard game of the season, and it came in a big way.

Frazier's score came at the start of the third quarter and was a 59-yard scamper, so while those numbers might have inflated his game totals, he still would've crossed the 100-yard threshold even without it.

Look who is the first person to greet Nate Frazier in endzone. pic.twitter.com/YeU7AGyTnl — Trey (@Trey2Triggerr) November 10, 2025

Mississippi State running back Davon Booth had 99 yards on 24 carries in the loss to Texas a couple weeks ago, but the Longhorns defense held the running game silent against Vanderbilt.

Kentucky ran for 137 yards against Texas earlier this season, and Florida RB Jadan Baugh had 107 yards and a score on 27 carries.

So, this could be a big opportunity for Frazier to cement his place as the RB1 in Athens, if he gets enough carries.

Of course, gameflow could determine which direction the offense goes and whether or not Georgia goes pass-heavy or run-heavy.