Two of the top ten teams in the College Football Playoff rankings face off this week. Texas is ranked tenth in the second set of rankings, while Georgia sits fifth. This is a game with massive playoff implications, and bold predictions about the Bulldogs need to be made.

Texas is 7-2 on the season. They lost the opening game of the year to Ohio State before rolling off three straight wins. Still, they would fall on in their SEC opener against Florida on the road, 29-21. Since then, Texas has won four straight. That includes wins over Oklahoma and Vanderbilt. Still, the Longhorns needed overtime to defeat Kentucky and Mississippi State on the road. They also nearly blew a 24-point fourth quarter lead to Vandy, winning just 34-21.

Meanwhile, Georgia is 8-1 on the season, and 6-1 in conference play. They opened up the year 3-0, including an overtime victory over Tennessee. Still, they would fall by three at home to Alabama. Since then, the team is 5-0, including wins over Ole Miss and Florida. Last time out, Georgia was dominant, defeating Mississippi State 41-21.

Georgia makes Texas one-dimensional

The Texas offense has not been great this year, nor has it been fully balanced. Texas is 46th in the nation in points per game while sitting 68th in yards per game. The passing offense is 46th in he nation, while the run is 86th in the nation. Meanwhile, Georgia has been solid on defense, sitting 29th in yards per game and 22nd in opponent yards per game. They are 18th against the run and 56th against the pass.

Georgia is going to make Texas focus on the pass in this game. When Texas lost last, they faced Florida. In that game, Texas ran the ball 26 times for just 52 yards, an average of two yards per carry. Further, 36 of the 52 yards came on one carry from Arch Manning, who led the team with 37 yards on 12 carries. Without that run, it was 16 yards on 25 carries for the team.

What makes this clearer, former Florida Gator head coach Billy Napier has been at practice with Georgia this week. He has the coach when Florida held Texas to just 52 yards on the ground. CJ Allen will be a major part of stopping the run for the Bulldogs. He has six tackles for a loss this year, the most on the team, while also leading the team in tackles. Expect him to be in the backfield plenty in this game and slow down the Texas attack.

Gunner Stockton starts slow

The Texas defense has been stellar this year. They are tenth in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 17th in opponent yards per game. Further, the defense is third against the run and 83rd against the pass. The Georgia run game has been great this year, sitting 19th in the nation in rushing yards per game. This has been led by the combination of Nate Fraizer and Chauncey Bowens. Fraizer has run for 575 yards and three scores, while Bowens has run for 474 yards and six scores.

Gunner Stockton has also been a major part of the run game, running for 321 yards and seven touchdowns. Still, for as good as the run game has been, the offense has struggled in the first half. They are scoring just 16.6 points per game in the first half, which is 38th in the nation. Georgia has led at the end of the first half four times this year, which includes games against Marshall and Austin Peay. Meanwhile, they have been down four times and tied at the half once.

Part of the issue is that Stockton has struggled early this year. His completion percentage is ten points lower in the first half than in the second. His yards per pass are also two yards per pass less in the first half. Further, he has been picked off just twice this year, both in the first half. Stockton dropped out of the Heisman Power Rankings this past week. He is not going to help his case early in this game. The quarterback is going to struggle early in this game, as Texas holds a halftime lead.

Peyton Woodring plays hero

Texas is going to have the halftime lead in this game, which is going to keep this one close. Georgia is 4-1 this year when they have been tied or down at the halftime break. Meanwhile, Texas has struggled to close out games as of late. Texas was up seven at the end of the first half against Kentucky, but needed overtime to win the game. They were also up 14 on Vanderbilt, and won the game by just three. Texas had been allowing less than a touchdown per second half, but in the last three games, they have allowed 16 points per second half.

While Georgia is 38th in the nation in points per first half, they scored 16.8 points per game in the second half, which is 17th in the nation. Georgia is going to be down, but make a comeback. It is going to be capped off with the game-winning field goal.

Peyton Woodring has been great this year, connecting on 12 of 13 kicks this season. He has a season-long of 53 yards. Moreover, he has hit five of six from 40-49 yards, and both kicks attempted over 50 yards. Stockton and company will make the comeback and then drive the field. From there, Woodring will be the hero.

Odds at the time of writing, provided by FanDuel, have Georgia as 5.5-point favorites. Texas is going to cover, but Georgia is going to get the win.