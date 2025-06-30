Georgia football is rolling into July launching its own fireworks. More so on the college football recruiting trail. This time the Bulldogs beat Oregon and the nation's best recruiting class USC for this four-star.

Cornerback Donte “Tae” Wright from Long Beach chose the Bulldogs over the Big Ten powers Monday. Wright placed the Ducks and Trojans in his final list, per Hayes Fawcett of On3. Texas A&M emerged as one more power in the final running.

But the rising 2027 talent told Fawcett “I'm home!” in announcing his verbal commitment to the Bulldogs.

Wright immediately rises as one of the top '27 finds for Kirby Smart and his coaching staff. Plus added to an already epic Monday that saw Georgia rack another win over a Big Ten power.

Georgia beating multiple Big Ten schools in Monday recruiting

The Bulldogs secured one other victory against a Big Ten challenger.

Defensive lineman PJ Dean chose Georgia over Ohio State Monday morning. Dean told Fawcett “A dawg always finds his way home” in revealing his decision.

Smart, the UGA staff and the Bulldogs in general have wrapped up a stellar June. All during a period when universities like Georgia could host recruits on summer official visits — a first in the era of recruiting.

Four-star cornerback Chace Calicut represents one of Georgia's huge June recruiting wins. The 6-foot-3 Houston native told Fawcett he liked the Bulldogs' ability to produce DBs. Texas got spurned along with Michigan in the process.

Wide receiver Craig Dandride boosted Georgia's class too in June. The four-star turned down this trio of SEC schools for the Bulldogs: Oklahoma, Florida and Tennessee.

Lastly, Smart and the “Dawgs” lured in a running back in the past mold of previous power runners at Athens. Jae Turner joined Georgia on June 25 — turning down Clemson and Miami.