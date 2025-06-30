Georgia football is ending an epic June by topping Ohio State for a four-star recruit. The Bulldogs secured one more college football recruiting win before the calendar flips to July.

Georgia landed elite 6-foot-4, 260-pound defensive lineman PJ Dean Monday. Hayes Fawcett of On3 shared the Buckeyes were in the final running. So was Georgia's Southeastern Conference rival South Carolina. But Dean fired off this message after committing.

“A dawg always finds his way home,” he shared via Fawcett.

Dean adds to a fast-growing 2026 recruiting class in Athens. Again, head coach Kirby Smart and his staff are aggressively putting a bow on their '26 class for the summer. Especially with universities everywhere getting the green light to host official visits in June now.

Georgia grabbed new accolade on recruiting trail

The Bulldogs and Smart's staff hit a new accolade during the final weekend of June.

James “J.J.” Johnson arrived to Georgia Sunday before Dean's decision. Johnson enters the class as the nation's top-ranked defensive lineman. But that handed UGA this new claim per Fawcett.

“Georgia is the only school to land TWO No. 1 Ranked Recruits at their respective positions in the ‘26 Class,” Fawcett posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

That's because quarterback Jared Curtis became the first five-star pledged to Georgia. Curtis chose the Bulldogs in May.

However, one SEC rival caught up to the Bulldogs on the five-star end. Alabama now boasts a national-best three five-star commits as of Monday. Xavier Griffin boosted the Crimson Tide class by choosing ‘Bama Sunday. The linebacker even heads to Tuscaloosa as a former USC commit. But Griffin additionally becomes an in-state loss for Smart and and the Bulldogs — because he hails from nearby Gainesville, Georgia.

But Georgia is still putting together stout results on the trail. Including beating Texas and Michigan for four-star Chace Calicut. Fellow four-star wide receiver Craig Dandridge turned down three SEC rivals for the Bulldogs.