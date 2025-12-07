Georgia football stood in the confetti and celebrated a Southeastern Conference title. The Bulldogs pummeled Alabama on the field in their 28-7 demolition. But also savagely trolled the Crimson Tide — by busting out the belts.

Georgia players gleefully put belts in their hands. All to commemorate the beatdown ‘Bama received.

Georgia players brought out a belt after beating Bama pic.twitter.com/5WmahhTyjq — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

This season has watched multiple teams bring out belts — signifying wanting to put a belt to an opponent's backside. Saturday's game, however, felt personal for Georgia and head coach Kirby Smart.

The head coach took a rough home loss to ‘Bama during the regular season. That 24-21 loss at Athens catapulted the Crimson Tide into the SEC title picture and College Football Playoff conversation. Georgia, however, rearranged Alabama's CFP fortunes.

Georgia dominance ends Alabama CFP pursuit

Alabama sparked conversations on if it deserved a spot over Notre Dame and Miami. Even with two losses before the SEC championship contest took place.

But at 10-3, Alabama's CFP probability took a nose dive — while the Fighting Irish and Hurricanes' chances got boosted.

Georgia blew the game open off Nate Frazier bursting through a wide open hole for the 9-yard touchdown. Frazier went virtually untouched into the end zone and put the Bulldogs up 21-0.

Nate Frazier blows kisses to the crowd after running in for the 9-yard TD 😤 pic.twitter.com/jkOkrLj3Ah — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 6, 2025

The 2025 SEC champions put the final dagger in by feeding Zachariah Branch the ball, who zipped to the end zone on a 13-yard touchdown. The Bulldogs' admin for the social media website X, formerly Twitter, posted a “mismatch” graphic trolling the Alabama defense.

The Bulldogs gashed Alabama with 141 rushing yards on offense. Smart masterfully created a dominating run defense plan — one that saw Alabama finish with -3 rushing yards. Georgia wrecked the line of scrimmage when Ty Simpson dropped back too, taking three sacks.

Georgia likely locked up the No. 2 seed in the upcoming 12-team playoffs.