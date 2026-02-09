The Georgia Bulldogs have secured a massive victory in the 2027 recruiting cycle by landing five-star running back Kemon Spell.

The McKeesport, Pennsylvania native chose the Bulldogs over powerhouses like Ohio State and Miami, continuing Georgia's long lineage of legendary backs like Sony Michel and Nick Chubb. Spell, who stands 5-foot-10 and weighs 210 pounds, is currently ranked as the top running back in his class and the seventh-best player overall by 247Sports.

Scouting reports describe him as an all-encompassing back with the twitch and leg drive to dominate both inside and outside runs.

His commitment provides a significant boost to a program that continues to reload its offensive depth while contending for national titles following its 2025 Sugar Bowl appearance.

Adding to the positive momentum in Athens, quarterback Gunner Stockton has officially committed to another season with the Bulldogs.

According to Pete Nakos on X, Gunner Stockton has inked a deal for the 2026 season with Georgia, his reps at ESM told On3.

This decision is particularly notable because Stockton reportedly turned down significantly higher financial incentives to stay.

Article Continues Below

His representative, Faryn Healy of ESM, told On3, “Gunner did agree to a deal with UGA for the 2026 season. He did not feel an announcement was necessary, as he is a player who would never consider transferring. He could have earned two to three times more by entering the portal, but Gunner bleeds red and black.”

While the Bulldogs are retaining their star quarterback, the roster is seeing some movement in the trenches.

Offensive lineman Jamal Meriweather has committed to Miami via the transfer portal after spending three seasons at Georgia.

Meriweather, a redshirt sophomore who showed promise in limited snaps by allowing only one pressure last season, will join a Hurricanes team in need of help at both tackle and guard.

As Georgia navigates these transitions, the return of an experienced leader like Stockton, who accounted for 34 total touchdowns last year and finished seventh in Heisman voting, remains the key to their 2026 championship aspirations.