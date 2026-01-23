Former Georgia offensive tackle Jamal Meriweather has found a new home in the 2026 college football transfer portal. The redshirt sophomore will continue his career at Miami after spending his first three years in Athens.

Meriweather committed to Miami on Friday, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported. He joins the 2025 National Champion runner-ups with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

While Meriweather never established himself as a starter at Georgia, he appeared in 12 of the 14 games in 2025. The former three-star recruit did well with his opportunities, only allowing one pressure on 56 offensive snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

Although listed as a tackle, Meriweather was primarily used as a guard at Georgia. He lined up at left guard on 34 of his 56 snaps, per PFF.

Meriweather is one of three offensive linemen Georgia lost in the college football transfer portal, joining Nyier Daniels, Kelton Smith Jr. and Bo Hughley. The Bulldogs also lost left tackle Monroe Freeling and guard Micah Morris to the 2026 NFL Draft.

Conversely, Meriweather is the first offensive lineman to commit to Miami from the college football transfer portal. Mario Cristobal has not done much work in the portal since the National Championship Game, securing only eight commitments as of Friday afternoon.

Barring further roster changes, Meriweather will compete with freshmen Max Buchanan and Seuseu Alofaituli, as well as sophomore Samson Okunlola, for the starting guard position in 2026. Matthew McCoy is set to return to the starting lineup, but Miami loses Anez Cooper to the NFL Draft.

Meriweather could also compete for a starting tackle spot, which Miami will need to fill. The Hurricanes will lose both starting tackles, Francis Mauigoa and Markel Bell, to the 2026 NFL Draft. Mauigoa is expected to be a top-10 pick, with Bell falling in the Day Three range.