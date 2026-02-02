Georgia football finished the 2026 recruiting cycle with the sixth-best class. Georgia is expected to be solid in 2026, once again, and potentially contend for a title. Now, the Bulldogs just got good news for the 2027 cycle, winning a recruiting battle over Ohio State and Miami for a five-star running back.

Top-rated running back Kemon Spell has committed to Georgia, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3Sports.

The 5'10” and 210-pound back from McKeesport, Pennsylvania, had offers from Penn State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Miami, but chose to commit to Georgia. Part of that may be the history of running backs at Georgia. In the post announcing Spell's commitment to Georgia, it also has pictures of other legendary running backs from the program, including Sony Michell, Nick Chubb, D'Andre Swift, and Hershall Walker.

Spell is ranked as the best running back, second-best player out of Pennsylvania, and seventh-best player overall according to 247Sports.

“All-encompassing running back that can win with power and elusiveness on inside and outside runs. 5-foot-9, 200-plus pounds with tremendous twitch and leg drive. Plays with low pad level and an excellent center of gravity in order to deliver blows and take them himself. Has breakaway speed in order to hit the homerun,” the scouting report provided for On3 by Cody Bellaire notes of the running back.

“Has all the physical and athletic tools to make an immediate impact at the next level and beyond. Younger prospect for the cycle,” the scouting report concluded.

The 2025 Georgia season ended with a loss at the Sugar Bowl to Ole Miss. The team has a positive outlook for 2026, and now, may have snagged a playmaker for their 2027 squad as well.