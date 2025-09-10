The Georgia football team has gotten off to a bit of a shaky start to the 2025 college football season. Although they sit at 2-0 heading into the third week of the year, the Bulldogs have played their games against Marshall and Austin Peay, struggling for three quarters to put the latter away on Saturday.

It wasn't a great day for Gunner Stockton and the offense against Austin Peay, and recently, college football insider Joel Klatt shared a major concern about the Bulldogs moving forward.

“Why did Gunner Stockton need to throw the ball 34 times against an FCS opponent? I don't understand that. He was in the game well into the fourth quarter still throwing the football. This is FCS level competition. You're at home. You're Georgia. Gunner Stockton should not be throwing the football 34 times,” said Klatt, per The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football on FOX Pod on X, formerly Twitter.

Indeed, it was a frustrating afternoon for the Georgia football team, which is looking to re-insert itself into the national championship mix after a bit of a down year in 2024.

Can Georgia football turn it around?

The Georgia football program looked to be on the cusp of a dynasty when they won back to back national championships in 2021-22 and 2022-23 and then finished the 2023 regular season undefeated. However, Georgia went on to lose the SEC Championship Game that year against Alabama and miss the playoff due to the tight field, and they were eliminated by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in 2024-25 after losing two games during the regular season.

Now, the Bulldogs are looking to get back on the championship trajectory after seeing their dominance over the college football landscape take a considerable dip over the last two years.

Georgia will have its first real test of the 2025 season when they hit the road to take on the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday in front of what should be a packed crowd. That game is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 PM ET from Knoxville and will be carried nationally by ABC.