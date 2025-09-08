Week 2 is in the books in the SEC. Some teams had major matchups, while others had a tune-up before big Week 3 games. Only two teams in the SEC found themselves putting a mark in the loss column. Kentucky fell to Ole Miss in conference play. The other loss belonged to Florida, as the Gators were upset by South Florida. As Week 3 approaches, it is time for the 2025 Week 3 SEC Power Rankings.

1. LSU (-)

LSU moved up the rankings after a big Week 1 win and faced Louisiana Tech in Week 2. It was not a pretty start, with a first drive interception by quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. After hitting a field goal on their second drive, the Tigers drove the field for a 98-yard touchdown drive to end the first quarter. The defense was great, not allowing a touchdown until late in the fourth quarter. LSU ended up taking care of business, winning the game 23-7.

2. Georgia (-)

Georgia has yet to be tested this year, but it will be next week as the Bulldogs travel to face Tennessee. It was not a dominating performance in Week 2, but not enough to keep them static in the power rankings. Like LSU, Georgia turned the ball over on the first drive, but still had a 14-3 lead going into the half against Austin Peay. The Bulldogs went on to defeat the Governors 28-6.

3. Texas (-)

Texas needed a rebound after its Week 1 loss to Ohio State. They started slow against San Jose State. After back-to-back drives ending in punts, they scored a touchdown on each of their next four drives. Arch Manning was much better, completing 19 of 30 passes for 295 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran one in. He did have an interception on the day. It was a 39-7 win over the Spartans, but it was not enough for head coach Steve Sarkisian. Sark noted the team was still not at its best in this one.

4. Texas A&M (+1)

Texas A&M moves up a spot in the rankings this week after defeating Utah State in Week 2. It was a solid first half for the Aggies, as the team took a 30-6 lead going into the halftime break. Marcell Reed threw his fourth touchdown of the game in the third quarter before Reed left the game with an injury. With Notre Dame coming up in Week 3, it may have been precautionary to hold him out for the rest of the game.

5. South Carolina (+2)

South Carolina took a Week 1 win over Virginia Tech, and, in Week, 2 faced South Carolina State. Like many of the top teams against lower-level opponents in the SEC, it was a slow start for South Carolina. They started with three straight drives ending in punts before a missed field goal. Special teams would take over from there. A punt return touchdown and a blocked punt for a touchdown. South Carolina went on the defeat the Bulldogs 38-10. They now prepare to open their conference slate against a dangerous Vanderbilt squad.

6. Ole Miss (-2)

Ole Miss drops in the rankings after struggling against Kentucky. The Rebels were down 10-0 in the second quarter before Kewan Lacy ran the ball in for a score. The Ole Miss offense started clicking from there, taking the 17-13 lead into the halftime break. Kentucky would tie the game in the third quarter, but Ole Miss built a lead and hung on the take the 30-23 victory over the Wildcats.

7. Auburn (+1)

Auburn jumps a spot in the rankings this week. After defeating Baylor in Week 1, who went on to defeat a ranked SMU in overtime in Week 2, the Tigers faced Ball State. The Auburn defense was great, allowing just three points. Jackson Arnold was once again solid as well, this time with his arm. He completed 24 of 28 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns. Auburn won the game 42-3.

8. Oklahoma (+3)

Oklahoma had the biggest game of the week in the SEC as they hosted Michigan. The defense was solid, consistently confusing, and getting pressure on Bryce Underwood. Still, John Mateer stole the show. He completed 21 of 34 passes for 270 yards and a score. He did throw an interception, but his legs were great. The quarterback ran for 74 yards and two touchdowns. Mateer and Oklahoma defeated Michigan 24-13.

9. Tennessee (+1)

Tennessee started the season with a win over Syracuse and then faced East Tennessee State in Week 2. While ETSU was ranked in the FCS Top 25, it was not much of a contest between the two teams. The Volunteers scored on four of five first-quarter possessions, leading 24-0. The team would put up another 24 points in the second quarter, on the way to defeating the Buccaneers 72-17. Now the Vols move their focus to Georgia, as they play host in Week 3.

10. Alabama (-1)

One Alabama fan was hoping to win the Powerball to pay out the contract of Kalen Deboer. The fan may not have won, but Alabama did. Ty Simpson was perfect, completing 17 of 17 passes against ULM. He threw for 226 yards and three scores in the process, while also finding paydirt on the ground once. Alabama looks to keep that momentum rolling as it hosts Wisconsin in Week 3

12. Missouri (+1)

Missouri and Kansas renewed their rivalry for the first time since 2011. The team was down 21-6 at the end of the first quarter, but would tie the game by the end of the half. A strong second half from the Tigers led them to a victory over the Jayhawks, winning the game 42-31. Meanwhile, Beau Pribula was great, passing for 334 yards and three touchdowns in the game. Beating another power conference opponent moves them up a spot this week.

11. Vanderbilt (+1)

Vanderbilt faced a power conference opponent in Week 2, visiting Virginia Tech. The Coommondores entered the game as underdogs, but that did not matter. Diego Pavia passed for 193 yards with two touchdowns and a pick. He also ran for 61 yards. Much of this work was in the second half. Vanderbilt was down 20-10 at halftime, but dominated the second half. The Dores scored touchdowns on all five full possessions of the second half, winning the game 44-20. They now visit the team that beat Virginia Tech in Week 1, as they take a road trip to face South Carolina.

13. Florida (-7)

Florida faced upset-minded South Florida in Week 3. It was a back-and-forth affair, but the Gators took a one-point lead in the fourth quarter. South Florida took over the ball with less than 2:30 left in the game, and 89 yards to drive. Self-inflicted wounds would hurt Florida. First, it was a pass interference call on the Gators. Then, Florida defensive linemen Brendan Bett spat on a USF player, causing a penalty and an ejection. South Florida drove the field and hit a game-winning field goal, upsetting the Gators 18-16. Now, with a tough schedule ahead, Billy Napier needs to figure out how to right the ship.

14. Mississippi State (+2)

Mississippi State was the underdog at home against a ranked Arizona State opponent. The Bulldogs were up for the task. The offense drove the field on the first drive, going 75 yards in just 1:09 to take the 7-0 lead. The defense did not allow a point until just 32 seconds left in the half, as the Bulldogs led 17-3 at halftime. Arizona State took the lead in the fourth quarter, but a 58-yard touchdown pass from Blake Shapen to Brenen Thompson with 30 seconds left in the game gave Mississippi State the 24-20 victory. With that, they have escaped the basement of the SEC.

15. Kentucky (-)

Kentucky started strong against Ole Miss in Week 2. After taking the 10-0 lead, Kentucky could not hold on. The Wildcats made it close late, kicking a field goal, but the onside kick was not recovered, and Ole Miss won the game 30-23. It was hard fought by Kentucky, but just not enough to pull the upset.

16. Arkansas (-2)

Arkansas falls to the bottom spot in the rankings after Mississippi State got the upset, and Kentucky played well against SEC foe Ole Miss. The Razorbacks played host to Arkansas State in Week 2. Arkansas dominated the weaker opponent. After holding a 35-14 lead going into the half, the defense was wonderful in the second half. The Razorbacks' defense did not allow a point in the second half on the way to a 56-14 win.