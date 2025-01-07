Georgia football defensive star Mykel Williams is taking his talents to the pros. The Bulldogs defensive end has announced his decision to join the 2025 NFL draft via a lengthy post on social media.

“First and foremost, I want to give glory to God for blessing me with the ability and opportunity to live out my dreams,” Williams opened his statement published on Instagram. “None of this would have been possible without His guidance and grace. To the University of Georgia, thank you for opening doors that have shaped me into the person I am today. The lessons I've learned here extend far beyond football, and I will forever be grateful for the support and love I've received.”

Williams then proceeded to express his gratitude to Georgia football coaches, including, of course, Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart.

“To Coach Smart, Coach Scott, Jarvis Jones, Ryan Madeleno and the rest of the coaching staff, thank you for investing in me as a player and as a man. Your belief in my potential gave me the confidence to push past limits and embrace the challenge of playing at the highest level of college football.”

After also thanking his family and Georgia football teammates, Williams shared that he has “decided to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft,” while also calling his time in Athens a “dream come true.”

Mykel Williams leaving Georgia football for the NFL

Williams has played a total of three seasons with Georgia football, also winning a national title with the Bulldogs in 2022. In his final game for Georgia football, Williams recorded just a tackle in a 23-10 loss in the Sugar Bowl at the hands of the No. 7 seed Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Overall in the 2024 college football season, Williams racked up five sacks, two forced fumbles and 15 solo tackles. As for his entire stint with the program, he collected 14.0 sacks, 67 tackles, four passes defended and three forced fumbles through 40 games.

A Columbus, Georgia native, Williams chose to play for Georgia football after getting plenty of offers as a five-star prospect from the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Arizona State Sun Devils, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Auburn Tigers, Arkansas Razorbacks, South Carolina Gamecocks, Texas Longhorns and the Fighting Irish.