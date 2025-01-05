The Arizona Cardinals are closing out another disappointing season on Sunday, in a game against the San Francisco 49ers. Arizona certainly looked better in 2024 than last season, and the record shows that. The Cardinals have a 7-9 mark going into the squad's final game.

At one point, the Cardinals looked like a possible contender in the NFC West. Arizona led the division at one point in the season, and had things rolling. The Cardinals had a four-game winning streak in late October heading into November.

Things haven't looked nearly as good since. Arizona has lost two games in a row, heading into the 49ers game. The Cardinals defense is struggling once again this season, allowing 355 points.

“I know they're down, I know that's real. Ultimately, when you reflect on it, we haven't done enough and it starts with me. We win together. We lose together. Everyone had their hand in how this season has went and why we are where we are – and it starts with me,” Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said after a recent loss to Carolina, per Sports Illustrated.

The Cardinals need some help on defense, so here are a few early targets the squad should look at in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Defensive Line: Mykel Williams, Georgia

Arizona is expected to have a pick around the middle of the first round in the 2025 NFL Draft. This is probably going to be around the 13th or 14th overall pick. One high-caliber player in particular who should be available at that point is Georgia edge Mykel Williams.

Williams had an outstanding season for the Georgia Bulldogs. He posted 21 total tackles in 2024, with five sacks. Williams is an outstanding pass rusher. In his college career, the defensive lineman recorded 14 sacks in three years.

Williams had spectacular games this season when his squad played against Texas. Georgia football beat the Longhorns twice, including in the SEC championship game. The defensive lineman finished those two games with four total sacks and six total tackles. The edge also forced a fumble. He does very well against quality competition, and that should help Arizona.

The defensive line is an area where the Cardinals could use some help. Arizona has several young players on the line, including Dante Stills. Arizona got thin on the line in 2024, after injuries knocked out some players including Bilal Nichols.

That leads to the second NFL Draft target for Arizona, who can also be found on the defensive side of the ball.

Cornerback: Will Johnson, Michigan

The secondary is another area where the Cardinals need some help. This season, Arizona is allowing a total of 3,604 yards passing. While that's not one of the very worst teams in the league, there could be some room for improvement there. Arizona is allowing 7.3 yards per attempt, which is near the bottom of the league.

A player that the Cardinals likely won't be able to grab is Travis Hunter, the two-way star from Colorado. Hunter won the Heisman Trophy, and is likely to not be available when the Cardinals are on the board.

One player who could very well be on the board is cornerback Will Johnson, from Michigan. Johnson quietly had a spectacular season in the Michigan secondary, despite being banged up. He finished the year with 12 solo tackles, two interceptions and three passes defended.

Johnson has good size, at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds. He will be a good pickup for whatever team that takes him, and the Cardinals should definitely give him a look. Some teams may stay away from him because he was battling a lower-body injury regularly in 2024.

