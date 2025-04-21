Georgia football found something larger than an Easter egg Sunday. The Bulldogs scored “the top available defender” via the college football transfer portal.

Head coach Kirby Smart and company landed Army transfer Elo Modozie, with Chris Hummer and Matt Zenitz reporting the move Sunday evening. The edge rusher emerged as a rare portal entry from a United States service academy. Smart and Georgia hosted Modozie on a visit Thursday.

He's now the Bulldogs' ninth portal addition for the 2025 class. Smart and Georgia have hit the cycle hard during the offseason. The Southeastern Conference heavyweight reeled in famed USC brothers Zion and Zachariah Branch.

Modozie, though, garnered significant attention the moment he dipped into the portal.

Impact new transfer brings to Georgia

Modozie rose as the best available player not named Nico Iamaleava. The defender ranked No. 2 among remaining entries left by 247Sports. Cooper Petegna raved about him in his 247Sports evaluation.

“He's one of those guys who's hard to take your eyes off once you start watching,” Petegna began. “Has a blend of pass-rush moves that he can win with, including speed, quickness and power, and, if all else fails, a motor that runs very hot.”

Petegna dipped further on how Modozie earns his athleticism. Helping lead into an intriguing high football ceiling.

“The more you study his background in track and field, the more you see it on tape,” Petegna said. “Explosive athlete whose best ball is certainly ahead of him, but he can still help you now.”

The Jacksonville, Florida native brings an already intriguing 6-foot-3, 249-pound frame to Athens. He's even a former high school wide receiver and committed to Army for that position.

Modozie is leaving the Black Knights following a stellar 2024. He piled 34 tackles including eight for a loss and delivered 6.5 sacks. Georgia lured in a talent expected to spark renewed national championship chatter on campus.